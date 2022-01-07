  1. Food & Drink

TikTok ‘Ghost Kitchens’ Featuring Viral Foods to Open in March

Matthew Denis
By

Who can say “no” to KitKat cheesecake? Apparently not too many people, based upon the several million views and several hundred thousand loves the November TikTok creation received.

@fitwaffle

Have you tried KitKats? #kitkat #cheesecake #chocolate #tiktokfood #foodtok

♬ Iko Iko (My Bestie) (feat. Small Jam) – Justin Wellington

From tasty treats like whipped coffee to cooking tricks like juicy smash burgers, crispy bacon twists, and pasta chips and dip, TikTok users are regularly concocting viral creations that users can replicate. Inspired by these homemade meals, Virtual Dining Concepts decided to take the idea a step further. On Dec. 17, TikTok announced that it would partner the streaming platform with Virtual Dining Concepts to launch a delivery-based food service chain beginning in March 2022. Dubbed TikTok Kitchens, the collaborative venture plans to bring these buzz-worthy innovations to hundreds of restaurants in the real world.

With over a billion users, TikTok provides a vast space for culinary creators. From original recipes to gastronomic hacks, virtual chefs are some of the most popular TikTok video makers, generating hundreds of millions of views.  The menu will celebrate creators while offering restaurants across the country the opportunity to opt-in and become a market partner.

TikTok Kitchen meals from Virtual Dining Concepts.
Virtual Dining Concepts

According to Business Insider, Virtual Dining Concepts will launch approximately 300 ‘ghost kitchens’ that will put together meals via kitchens in national chain restaurants like Buca di Beppo and Bertucci’s. Rising from the aether during the pandemic, ‘ghost kitchens’ provide delivery and drive-through orders sans physical storefronts. The idea here is to deliver tasty TikTok treats to curbsides and doorways without the necessity of dining rooms.

Related Guides

It helps that Virtual Dining Concepts co-founder Robert Earl is the current chairman of Earl Enterprises, which specializes in marketing and operations for a vast collection of brick and mortar chain restaurants, including Buca and Bertucci’s, in addition to at least eight additional ubiquitous eateries.

This will include hyped meals with over a million views like Grilled Cheese Social’s Feta Cheese Pasta and Pure Wow Recipe’s sliced corn cobs baked into delicious “ribs.” With #foodtok garnering over 12.1 billion views, there certainly seems to be plenty of room for TikTok Kitchens to grow.

@grilledcheesesocial

Baked feta pasta viral recipe! Inspired by #uunifeta via @liemessa & @tiiupiret #learnontiktok #foodtiktok #foodie

♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依

These ‘ghost kitchens’ rising from the social media platform won’t be limited to Earl Enterprises, either. Restaurants countrywide can apply today to become TikTok partners via a Virtual Dining Concept application.

Virtual Dining Concepts told Bloomberg that it’s aiming to have 1,000 locations opened by the end of 2022.

Read More: Odell Beckham Jr. Teams Up With Kendall Jenner as Mugging Moon Oral Care Partners

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Men’s Peacoats to Buy in 2022

best mens peacoats peacoat

The 8 Best Stylish Joggers for Men

Orage Iron Cross Pant

Even an Automatic Transmission Can’t Ruin the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

The 6 Best Jean Shorts for Men to Buy in 2022

best jean shorts for men 2021

Tent Buying Guide: How To Find the Best Tent for Your Trip

Tips on How to Practice Sustainable Eating

Sustainably grown carrots.

The 6 Best Aviator Sunglasses To Cop for a Timeless Pair of Shades

The 8 Best Trench Coats for Men to Buy Now And Wear Forever

best trench coats for men 0 nn07

The 8 Best Men’s Loungewear Sets to Wear Right Now

Best Loungewear Sets for Men

The Best Wool Sweaters for Men in 2022

best wool sweaters for men smiling young man wearing winter clothes

The 9 Best Hot Dog Brands in 2022

Brooklyn Hot Dog Company Classic Beef Dog

The Best Amber Ales in 2022

best amber ales tocobaga featured image

The Best Hair Loss Treatments for Guys With Thinning Hair

man looking at hair loss