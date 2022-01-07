Who can say “no” to KitKat cheesecake? Apparently not too many people, based upon the several million views and several hundred thousand loves the November TikTok creation received.

From tasty treats like whipped coffee to cooking tricks like juicy smash burgers, crispy bacon twists, and pasta chips and dip, TikTok users are regularly concocting viral creations that users can replicate. Inspired by these homemade meals, Virtual Dining Concepts decided to take the idea a step further. On Dec. 17, TikTok announced that it would partner the streaming platform with Virtual Dining Concepts to launch a delivery-based food service chain beginning in March 2022. Dubbed TikTok Kitchens, the collaborative venture plans to bring these buzz-worthy innovations to hundreds of restaurants in the real world.

With over a billion users, TikTok provides a vast space for culinary creators. From original recipes to gastronomic hacks, virtual chefs are some of the most popular TikTok video makers, generating hundreds of millions of views. The menu will celebrate creators while offering restaurants across the country the opportunity to opt-in and become a market partner.

According to Business Insider, Virtual Dining Concepts will launch approximately 300 ‘ghost kitchens’ that will put together meals via kitchens in national chain restaurants like Buca di Beppo and Bertucci’s. Rising from the aether during the pandemic, ‘ghost kitchens’ provide delivery and drive-through orders sans physical storefronts. The idea here is to deliver tasty TikTok treats to curbsides and doorways without the necessity of dining rooms.

It helps that Virtual Dining Concepts co-founder Robert Earl is the current chairman of Earl Enterprises, which specializes in marketing and operations for a vast collection of brick and mortar chain restaurants, including Buca and Bertucci’s, in addition to at least eight additional ubiquitous eateries.

This will include hyped meals with over a million views like Grilled Cheese Social’s Feta Cheese Pasta and Pure Wow Recipe’s sliced corn cobs baked into delicious “ribs.” With #foodtok garnering over 12.1 billion views, there certainly seems to be plenty of room for TikTok Kitchens to grow.

These ‘ghost kitchens’ rising from the social media platform won’t be limited to Earl Enterprises, either. Restaurants countrywide can apply today to become TikTok partners via a Virtual Dining Concept application.

Virtual Dining Concepts told Bloomberg that it’s aiming to have 1,000 locations opened by the end of 2022.

