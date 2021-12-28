  1. Grooming

Matthew Denis
What better way to elevate oral beauty for men than to team up with the NFL’s biggest smile?

On Dec. 10, Moon Oral Care, a pioneer in the oral beauty movement, announced a long-term partnership with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The entrepreneurial venture is an effort to bridge the gap between grooming and oral care for men. With creative direction from Beckham, Moon will expand its premium assortment of design-led products into new oral care categories, and seek to broaden its reach with the male audience.

Both on and off the field, Beckham strives for greatness — from game time performance to personal style and proper self-care. As an entrepreneur, Beckham endeavors to play for firms that carry that same competitive fire.

“I don’t put my name on things just for the sake of putting my name on them,” Beckham told Entrepreneur. “Authenticity is always the key. For me to be associated with a brand or company, my team and I do the research, meet with the C-Suite executives and CEOs, and decide from there if it makes sense for me. If my name is on it, you can guarantee it’s something I legitimately support and am involved with on a larger scale.”

Beckham’s passion for a premium oral care experience begins with his $1.8 million blinged-out smile, which paved the way for a natural partnership with Moon. For Moon Founder Shaun Neff, bringing Beckham on board was a perfect fit to further integrate oral care into men’s daily grooming routines. 

“I’ve been a longtime fan of Odell’s work, vision, and his impact on culture, and couldn’t be more excited to take his creative vision and apply it to future product innovation in the oral beauty space,” Neff said in a statement. “Our mission has always been to disrupt the competition’s lackluster and stale approach to the everyday oral care routine.”

Neff created Moon to transform the oral care experience into something new entirely. Moon imagines uplifting a once boring oral care slog into an affirming self-care routine via teeth whitening pens, dissolving whitening strips, fluoride-free toothpaste, soft toothbrushes, and other oral care accessories that whiten, freshen, and enhance tooth-protecting habits. 

Moon certainly isn’t finished innovating the industry either. The collaboration with Beckham and Moon, for example, will kick off with a cutting-edge sonic electric toothbrush (featuring five Smart modes) in 2022. 

Moon asserts that taking care of your teeth shouldn’t just be something you have to do — it should be something you want to do. Moon is elevating the teeth-cleaning routine into an oral beauty experience. Moon’s vision is to shake up oral care with better design and better-for-you ingredients that elevate mouths to shining works of art. 

Beckham joins model Kendall Jenner as a Moon stakeholder and ambassador to further the brand’s mission of disrupting the oral care community. 

“I’ve been friends with Odell for quite some time now, and I am so excited to welcome him to the Moon family. So many amazing things to come while we take over the oral beauty space,” Jenner said in a statement. 

With Beckham and Jenner, Moon is using two of the brightest mugs to commit to supporting healthy smiles around the world. The company wants to change a staid industry and move traditional products to create something truly original.

“With Odell and Kendall at the helm, Moon now has two of the freshest faces the oral care industry has ever seen,” Neff said. “(They) will collectively transform the category and further Moon’s role as the premier oral beauty brand of choice amongst customers today.”

Read more about this new partnership and shop for Moon products at moonoralcare.com.

