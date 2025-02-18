 Skip to main content
The Macallan is launching Folio 8, the newest expression in its Archival Series

By
There are a few huge names in the single malt Scotch whisky world. These include the Glenlivet, Glenfiddich, Glenmorangie, and, of course, The Macallan. The latter is well-known for its flagship expressions and limited releases. Recently, the iconic Speyside distillery announced the launch of the newest chapter in its highly popular Archival Series.

The Macallan Folio 8

The Macallan just announced the launch of Folio 8. This non-age-statement single malt whisky is the newest addition to its Archival Series. It’s an ultra-limited release in the U.S., with only 450 bottles bottles being made available to the public. You can only get a bottle of The Macallan Folio 8 if you’re a member of The Macallan Society or a private client of the brand.

This soon-to-be highly sought-after single malt whisky was matured in a combination of first-fill and refill European oak sherry casks. The result is a multi-layered, complex whisky that (according to The Macallan) begins with a nose of golden sultanas, ripe dates, sweet berry compote, toffee brittle, lemon peel, cinnamon, and star anise. The palate is a symphony of sweet raisins, sultanas, ginger, lemon, orange zest, toffee, and sweet oak. The finish is memorable, long, and rich and ends with sweet oak spices. You’ll want to drink this kind of whisky neat or with a splash or two of water on a chilly evening.

Where can I buy it?

As we mentioned earlier, this is an ultra-limited release. The only way to get a bottle is to become a member of The Macallan Society or a private client. You can do this via The Macallan’s website. The suggested retail price is $400 for a 750ml bottle. If you’re interested in a bottle, contact The Macallan Client Services at ClientServices@TheMacallan.com.

