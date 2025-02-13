Three Chord Bourbon is collaborating with Allman Brothers Band on a bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents The 2025 Backstage Series – The Allman Brothers Band Bourbon Where can I buy it?

Three Chord Bourbon is well-known for its blends, cask finishes, and limited-release whiskeys. The popular brand is set to add a new whiskey to its portfolio thanks to a collaboration with the Allman Brothers Band estate and David Spero, long-time manager of Dickey Betts.

The 2025 Backstage Series – The Allman Brothers Band Bourbon

The newest release from Three Chords’ Backstage Series was created to pay tribute to the fifty-three-year-old anniversary of the band’s popular “Eat a Peach” album. The whiskey is a blend of 9-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon and an 11-year-old Tennessee whiskey made with a bourbon mash matured in re-charred barrels. It was then finished for 3-6 months in peach brandy barrels from George Washington’s distillery at Mount Vernon. The result is a unique, complex, 10-7-proof bourbon you will never forget.

“At Three Chord Bourbon, we’re all about the music,” founder of Three Chord Bourbon and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neil Giraldo said in a press release.

“Since day one, our mission has been to create blends that capture the same excitement you feel when you hear your favorite songs. With the Backstage Series, we strive to bottle each artist’s essence—the special qualities that make them stand out. And who better to celebrate than the Allman Brothers, whose legendary legacy and boundless creativity inspired this truly exceptional release.”

Where can I buy it?

If you’re a fan of the Allman Brothers Band or you enjoy unique bourbons, this is the whiskey for you. Three Chord’s Allman Brothers blend bourbon is currently available for pre-order on Three Chords’ website and will be rolled out to select markets and online retailers beginning in March. The suggested retail price is $199.99 for a 750ml bottle.

