 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Three Chord Bourbon is collaborating with Allman Brothers Band on a bourbon

Three Chords is celebrating the anniversary of an iconic album with an Allman Brotthers Band bourbon

By
Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

Three Chord Bourbon is well-known for its blends, cask finishes, and limited-release whiskeys. The popular brand is set to add a new whiskey to its portfolio thanks to a collaboration with the Allman Brothers Band estate and David Spero, long-time manager of Dickey Betts.

The 2025 Backstage Series – The Allman Brothers Band Bourbon

Three Chord Bourbon
Three Chord Bourbon

The newest release from Three Chords’ Backstage Series was created to pay tribute to the fifty-three-year-old anniversary of the band’s popular “Eat a Peach” album. The whiskey is a blend of 9-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon and an 11-year-old Tennessee whiskey made with a bourbon mash matured in re-charred barrels. It was then finished for 3-6 months in peach brandy barrels from George Washington’s distillery at Mount Vernon. The result is a unique, complex, 10-7-proof bourbon you will never forget.

Recommended Videos

“At Three Chord Bourbon, we’re all about the music,” founder of Three Chord Bourbon and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neil Giraldo said in a press release.

Related

“Since day one, our mission has been to create blends that capture the same excitement you feel when you hear your favorite songs. With the Backstage Series, we strive to bottle each artist’s essence—the special qualities that make them stand out. And who better to celebrate than the Allman Brothers, whose legendary legacy and boundless creativity inspired this truly exceptional release.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

If you’re a fan of the Allman Brothers Band or you enjoy unique bourbons, this is the whiskey for you. Three Chord’s Allman Brothers blend bourbon is currently available for pre-order on Three Chords’ website and will be rolled out to select markets and online retailers beginning in March. The suggested retail price is $199.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
B.R. Distilling Company is releasing Blue Note Special Reserve Bourbon
Blue Note is adding to its portfolio with a new expression
B.R. Distilling Company

Blue Note Bourbon is an award-winning whiskey portfolio crafted to pay tribute to Memphis's musical history. It's distilled in partnership with the famed Bardstown Bourbon Company and matured just north of Memphis.

It's known for its flagship Blue Bourbon, Juke Joint, Crossroads, Uncut, and Straight Whiskey. Recently, the brand announced it would be releasing yet another whiskey: Blue Note Special Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
Blue Note Special Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Read more
Boann Distillery is launching three single pot still Irish whiskeys in the U.S.
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Boann is launching three Irish whiskeys
Boann Distillery

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the family-owned Boann Distillery, situated in the town of Drogheda, County Meath, Ireland, is releasing its first Single Pot Still Irish Whiskeys in the U.S. And it’s not just releasing one or two whiskeys. It’s launching three unique expressions at once.
The three expressions

The three core expressions—Marsala, Madeira, and Pedro Ximénez —were released last month. Each whiskey is 47% ABV and begins as the brand’s award-winning Single Pot Still spirit before aging in specific barrels.

Read more
Two Stacks just released a blended Irish whiskey in the U.S.
Two Stacks just launched a new, blended Irish whiskey
Two Stacks

If you’re a fan of ready-to-drink alcohol products, you’re probably well aware of Two Stacks Irish Whiskey. The “Dram in a Can” is the world’s first Irish whiskey in a can. All you need to do is crack it open, pour it into a glass, enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or mix it into a cocktail.

If, for some reason, cans aren’t your thing or you’d just like a whole 700ml bottle, the folks at Two Stacks also sell bottles of whiskey. They just launched a new bottled Irish Whiskey in the U.S. Market (don’t worry, it’s also available in cans).
Two Stacks The First Cut Signature Blend Irish Whiskey

Read more