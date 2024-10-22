 Skip to main content
Explore the fruity flavors of cognac with the Tercet Tropical cocktail

Combine Rémy Martin Tercet with jam syrup and pineapple juice for a tropical fruity flavor

By

Cognac is a spirit which is frequently overlooked or misunderstood, but it has much to offer both the casual drinker and the cocktail enthusiast. As it is in some ways similar to whiskey, it is typically drunk neat, on the rocks, or with a small splash of water to bring out its flavors. However, it is also a versatile and useful cocktail ingredient.

You’ll find cognac in classic cocktails like the Sidecar, the Vieux Carre, and the Brandy Alexander, where it is often mixed with sweet or fruity flavors to complement its spicy, chocolate, or fruity flavors.

This cocktail recipe leans heavily into the fruity notes, making use of an unusual jam syrup as well as pineapple juice. It also features Rémy Martin Tercet, a cognac we’ve recommended for its rich grape and jam flavors that are ideal for mixing into a cocktail. The result is a fruity, tropical drink with complexity and an attractive dehydrated pineapple slice garnish.

The Tercet Tropical

Rémy Martin
Rémy Martin

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Rémy Martin Tercet
  • 0.5 oz Syrup of Apricot Vanilla Jam
  • 0.25 oz Lime Juice
  • 2 oz of Pineapple Juice

Apricot vanilla syrup recipe: Extract the seeds from vanilla sticks: With the back of a knife, flatten the pod then split it lengthwise to release its fragrance. Use the tip of the knife to scrape the pod and recover the vanilla beans. Prepare the syrup with 30% water and 70% jam, mix.

Method:

Pour all ingredients in shaker with ice, shake hard, double strain and pour in a glass with 1 ice cube. Garnish with a dehydrated pineapple slice

