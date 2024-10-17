Mix tequila with black currant or pear to capture the flavors of the season

Everyone is getting into the Halloween mood, and we’ve already seen some fun and attractive Halloween cocktails that can make your spooky party go with a bang. But one cocktail ingredient you might overlook for this season is tequila. Whilst it is most often associated with refreshing summer drinks with lots of citrus, this spirit can also find a place in your autumnal cocktails if you mix it with ingredients like black currant or pear, both of which work with the fruity flavors of tequila but fit with the fall feeling.

These cocktails from Tres Agaves Organic Tequila will give you some inspiration, and there’s also a recipe for a beloved Bloody Mary that’s perfect for batching ahead of time, making it an easy drink to please a crown.

Very Superstitious

Ingredients:

2 oz Tres Agaves Organic 100% de Agave Blanco Tequila

1 oz black currant juice

0.5 oz Campari

0.5 oz spicy ginger syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

Egg white

Method:

Shake all ingredients hard, without ice. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass decorated with a chicken feather and garnish with a maraschino cherry.

The Grave Digger

Ingredients:

1.5oz Tres Agaves Organic 100% de Agave Reposado Tequila

0.5oz Mezcal

0.75oz Fino Sherry

0.5oz Pear Liqueur

Method:

Stir ingredients in mixing glass and strain over a large ice cube. Garnish.

Organic Bloody Maria

Ingredients:

4 oz Tres Agaves Organic Bloody Mary Mix

2 oz Tres Agaves Organic 100% de Agave Blanco Tequila

Lemon Wedge (Garnish)

Try it spicy by adding 1 Jalapeño or Serrano Pepper, or 2 Dashes Mexican Hot Sauce

Method:

Build with ice. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon & your favorite garnish. Taste for balance and serve.

Spicy style: Slice pepper lengthwise. Remove seeds. Muddle in Shaker. Add ice, Bloody Mary Mix, Tequila and hot sauce.