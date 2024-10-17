 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Tequila isn’t just for summer – try these cocktails for Halloween

Mix tequila with black currant or pear to capture the flavors of the season

By
tequila cocktails halloween very superstitious 1
Tres Agaves

Everyone is getting into the Halloween mood, and we’ve already seen some fun and attractive Halloween cocktails that can make your spooky party go with a bang. But one cocktail ingredient you might overlook for this season is tequila. Whilst it is most often associated with refreshing summer drinks with lots of citrus, this spirit can also find a place in your autumnal cocktails if you mix it with ingredients like black currant or pear, both of which work with the fruity flavors of tequila but fit with the fall feeling.

These cocktails from Tres Agaves Organic Tequila will give you some inspiration, and there’s also a recipe for a beloved Bloody Mary that’s perfect for batching ahead of time, making it an easy drink to please a crown.

Recommended Videos

Very Superstitious

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Tres Agaves Organic 100% de Agave Blanco Tequila
  • 1 oz black currant juice
  • 0.5 oz Campari
  • 0.5 oz spicy ginger syrup
  • 0.5 oz lime juice
  • Egg white

Method:

Related

Shake all ingredients hard, without ice. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass decorated with a chicken feather and garnish with a maraschino cherry.

The Grave Digger

Tres Agaves

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Tres Agaves Organic 100% de Agave Reposado Tequila
  • 0.5oz Mezcal
  • 0.75oz Fino Sherry
  • 0.5oz Pear Liqueur

Method:

Stir ingredients in mixing glass and strain over a large ice cube. Garnish.

Organic Bloody Maria

Tres Agaves

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz Tres Agaves Organic Bloody Mary Mix
  • 2 oz Tres Agaves Organic 100% de Agave Blanco Tequila
  • Lemon Wedge (Garnish)
  • Try it spicy by adding 1 Jalapeño or Serrano Pepper, or 2 Dashes Mexican Hot Sauce

Method:

Build with ice. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon & your favorite garnish. Taste for balance and serve.
Spicy style: Slice pepper lengthwise. Remove seeds. Muddle in Shaker. Add ice, Bloody Mary Mix, Tequila and hot sauce.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Up your Tiki cocktail game by making your own Orgeat syrup
Elevate your Mai Tais and other Tiki drinks by making your own almond syrup
Orgeat Mai Tai cocktail.

Whether you're new to making Tiki drinks or you're an old hand at it with hundreds of rums in your home bar, one ingredient you'll come across over and over again when mixing Tiki cocktails is Orgeat. This almond syrup adds sweetness and nuttiness to a huge range of drinks from the Mai Tai to the Trinidad Sour, thanks to its ability to balance spirits with sweetness and to bring out the rich caramel nuttiness of fine rums.

And while it might sound like something that is complicated or difficult to make, in fact it's pretty easy to knock up your own Orgeat at home. With homemade syrup you'll enjoy a fresher taste to your cocktails, and save yourself time and effort in hunting down Orgeat in the shops as it's often hard to find commercially.
How to make Orgeat syrup
Orgeat is essentially a mix between a nut milk and a simple syrup, so you'll want to soak almonds and blend them up -- the same way you'd make nut milk -- before mixing with plenty of sugar and heating -- the same way you'd make a simple syrup. The key to making a good Orgeat is to use good quality almonds, so look for something which is unsalted, unroasted, and as fresh as you can find.

Read more
Why we think the Creole cocktail is the perfect drink for fall
Manhattan fans should try this lesser-known riff
Creole cocktail

The cocktail renaissance of the early 21st century breathed new life into countless classic cocktails. But for every Negroni, Boulevardier, and daiquiri, there’s a handful of lesser-known drinks that deserve more attention. Today, we'll take a closer look at the Creole cocktail.

This riff on the popular Manhattan might seem like a drink from New Orleans, but it’s much more likely that this drink was created in New York City. The first known reference to the drink was by a German-born New York City bartender named Hugo Ensslin in 1916. It was also published in the 1939 version of W.C. Whitfield’s Just Cocktails.

Read more
These Halloween cocktails look as good as they taste
Try out these impressive looking drinks, from a juicy tequila El Diablo to a fun Candy Corn shot
dramatic halloween cocktails partida 2019 photography reposado eldiablo jpg

With Halloween fast approaching, now is the time to get planning for any spooky gathering that you're planning to host. And when it comes to drinks, there are plenty of options available. You could opt for a pumpkin spice cocktail to embrace the flavors of fall, but something particularly fun about this holiday is the excuse for a bit of theater.

If you're looking for Halloween drinks which look impressive as well as tasting good, then this selection of cocktail recipes has you covered. From tangy citrus tequila cocktails to candy corn shots, these options are sure to wow your guests.
El Diablo
Ingredients:

Read more