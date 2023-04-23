 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This is the most insane wine cellar in the world

Want to take a peak at the coolest wine cellar on earth? It's set in the Maldives on a private island

Mark Stock
By

When your wine cellar is set on a remote private island and vintage bottles are flown in, you know it’s special. That’s the case at Tavaru Tower, home to a stunning wine cellar in Velaa in the Maldives.

The impressive wine room is home to some 500 bins of wine, including rarities like a 1956 Domaine de la Romanée Conti. Thousands of bottles live there, and if guests still desire something else entirely, select bottles can be flown in from elsewhere (the island has its own fleet of aircraft). It’s like room service for the wealthiest wine fanatics on the planet.

The wine cellar at Tavaru Tower in the Maldives.
Facebook/Velaa Island

The tower is a feast of architectural delight, built in 2014 and resembling a post-modern version of a castle’s lookout tower. It wears a cool transparent curtain on the exterior and, at its core, has an amazing spiral staircase, incredible bars and lookout areas, and the tube-like wine cellar. Wine storage has never looked so good.

Related

Winos would kill for a few hours in this expansive cellar. Not only is it overseen by a crew of sommeliers, but it also comes with cool built-ins like nautical-themed windows and an elevator that can transport you to the wine bin of your choice. Visitors are surrounded by 360 degrees of bottles, making for a supremely immersive cellar experience.

Related Videos

You may be in the tropics, but the cellar is kept nice and cool. The two-story facility is not huge and is home to quality over quantity. Some of the rarest vintages call this cellar home, with offerings dating back to the late-19th Century. Yes, it’s the largest collection of wine in the Maldives, but that’s not saying much. More importantly, it’s home to vintage Champagnes and Madeira more than a century-and-a-half old.

Tavaru Tower in the Maldives.
Facebook/Velaa Island

The wines tend to join the work of a Michelin Star-awarded chef who commands the kitchen of the private island’s main restaurant, Aragu. Chef Gaushan de Silva, formerly of Noma, leads the way and will even create personalized tasting menus based on guests’ preferences.

It’s no wonder the island has such a coveted wine cellar. The island is owned by a billionaire and caters to the super-wealthy. Fine wine tends to follow this crowd like a moth to the flame. The wines themselves are sourced from all over the world, targeting lauded regions like Bordeaux, Alsace, Burgundy, and more. The restaurant wine list spans 30 pages, with tons of famed French houses as well as iconic Italian labels such as Dal Forno Romano. There are hard-to-find wines from other noteworthy nations, like Austria, Australia, and Germany. Some great American wines are featured too, hailing from Oregon and California.

Some of the best rooms are rumored to go for about $30,000 a night, so we don’t blame you if you never make it to the tower. That’s alright. You can always visit Hawaii or just whip up a resort drink from the comfort of home. That way, you won’t even have to get dressed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Freelance writer

Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since. He spent years making, selling, and sipping Pinot Noir in the Dundee Hills before a full return to his journalistic roots in 2016. He's helplessly tied to European soccer, casting for trout, and grunge rock. In addition to The Manual, he writes for SevenFifty Daily, Sip Northwest, The Somm Journal, The Drake, Willamette Week, Travel Oregon, and more. He has a website and occasionally even updates it: markastock.com.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

The 7 best wines to drink this Easter: Elevate your holiday meal
Spring spells the Easter holiday, feasts, and some great wines, like these spectacular seven options.
Chenin Blanc Wine

Easter season is here, and whether you're all in and already trying on the bunny costume or just like a good feast, some good wine is in order. At the dinner table, you'll likely enjoy some ham, lamb, pot roast, or spring vegetables. These staple dishes can be elevated to new heights with the right wine selections.

Perhaps you're hosting Easter dinner and want to impress some friends with a new wine discovery. Perhaps you're just looking for a romantic meal with your significant other and want to wow them with an exceptional pairing. Whatever your motives this Easter, we've got some fantastic wines for you — bottles that accompany the fare but are also special in their own right.

Read more
Flying with booze: How to pack beer and wine in your luggage
Can you fly with alcohol? Learn how with this packing guide

 

If you're a craft beer aficionado or ardent wine lover, chances are that, at some point, you'll find yourself in a predicament when packing for a flight. You've gone a little overboard at the breweries and wineries and couldn't resist splurging on several of those delicious bottles. Don't worry; we've all been there. From a souvenir perspective, locally produced beer and wine make for refreshing mementos from any journey, as well as great gifts to bring back from your travels.

Read more
The best beverage coolers for chilling your beer, wine, and soda in 2023
Upgrade your "chill space" with a legit beverage cooler to keep all your favorite drinks ice-cold. Here are our top picks.
best beverage cooler on amazon

If you consider yourself a decent home bartender or at least somebody with a knack for entertaining, you likely need a beverage cooler. This specialized fridge is built especially for all of your favorite drinks, from the best Cold IPAs and amber ales to Sauvignon Blanc and even your favorite lesser-known liqueurs.

This is the fridge of fridges, tailor-made for all the best liquids. It's not overly huge, meaning it can be tucked away in a basement garage, or beneath a bartop. And it'll deliver all of your favorite sippers at the perfect temperature, or, in the case of certain wines, allow them to age beautifully as though they were in some lovely European wine cellar.

Read more