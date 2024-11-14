Stoll & Wolfe is on a mission to return Pennsylvania rye to the prominence it deserves

Opened in 2016, Stoll & Wolfe is on a mission to return Pennsylvania rye whiskey to its deserved prominence. Specifically, co-founders Erik and Avianna Wolfe worked with former Michter’s master distiller Dick Stoll to make a return to whiskeys using the Rosen Rye grain type.

For those unaware, Rosen Rye was developed in the early 1900s and was a popular choice for rye whiskey distillers in the early 20th century. Over the years, however, the grain lost its popularity and was all but forgotten. Stoll & Wolfe intends to bring it back.

Stoll & Wolfe 4-Year Single Barrel Rosen Rye

The Rosen Rye used in this 4-year-old expression was grown at the Kline Family Farm, a mere two miles from the distillery in Lititz, Pennsylvania. The whiskey is non-chill filtered and bottled at a potent 106.5-proof.

According to the distillery, it starts with a nose of ginger and brown sugar before moving on to spice cake, cream soda, vanilla, candied citrus, and just a hint of dark cherry. The palate is a mix of rye spice, nutmeg, apricot, dark chocolate, and toasted oak. The finish is long, warming, and loaded with toffee notes, crème brûlée, black pepper, and spicy rye.

Where can I buy it?

This is a limited-edition expression. The distillery is only releasing 220 750ml bottles. They are now available for purchase at select retailers in Pennsylvania and nationwide online for the suggested retail price of $120. If you want to get a bottle or learn more about this unique expression, visit https://www.stollandwolfe.com/tastingroombottleshop for more information.

