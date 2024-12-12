Stay ultra-focused with STōK Coffee’s newest coffee energy drink

STōK Cold Brew Coffee is entering bold new territory with the brand’s latest coffee energy drink: STōK Cold Brew Energy cans. This hybrid between a cold brew coffee and an energy drink packs a potent mix of smooth, quality coffee, focus-boosting caffeine, B vitamins, ginseng, and guarana into a single can. Perfect for when you need that extra boost of caffeine but want a classic flavor, this energy coffee comes with the same bold, smooth taste fans have come to expect from STōK Cold Brew. However, this variation has the added benefit of a trio of additional energy-boosting ingredients that can help you through the longest days.

This newest coffee energy drink is available in three delicious varieties: Mocha Cream, Vanilla Cream, and Caramel Cream. Each flavor is creamy, bold, and cold, with convenient ready-to-drink packaging that is easy to enjoy anywhere. As ready-to-drink coffee continues to increase in popularity, STōK’s Cold Brew Energy adds another go-to option for convenience, flavor, and caffeine all in one can. “Keeping a close watch on how coffee trends are changing, we’re thrilled to bring STōK Cold Brew Energy to the boldest coffee drinkers out there – delivering the coffee-forward flavor our brand fans love, with a boost of caffeine,” said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready to Drink Beverages at Danone North America.

“STōK fans have long loved enjoying our multi-serve format at home, but we also know that their lives are busy, and they are constantly on the go. Each can of the latest and greatest from STōK is packed with smooth flavors and 195mg of caffeine to help support their focus — wherever their day takes them.” These new drinks are available at various retailers and convenience stores nationwide.