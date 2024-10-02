 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Danish whisky brand Stauning releases limited-edition sherry finished rye whiskey

This sherry-finished rye whiskey is only available in the US

By
Stauning Whisky
Stauning Whisky

If you’ve never heard of the Danish whisky brand Stauning, now is the time to get acquainted with this award-winning brand. The brand recently announced a US-exclusive whisky. Its limited-edition Stauning Rye Whisky Sherry Cask Finish is the first release made specifically for American drinkers. The brand is only releasing 800 bottles of this exclusive release.

Stauning Rye Whisky Sherry Cask Finish

Stauning Whisky
Stauning Whisky

This epic rye whiskey is made with Danish rye and 100% floor malted barley and double distilled in copper pot stills before being matured in heavily charred virgin American oak barrels. While its original rye whiskey is usually bottled at this point, this limited-release is finished in Spanish-sourced Pedro Ximenez PX and Palo Cortado Sherry casks.

Recommended Videos

The result is a 50.5% ABV, cask strength, complex, memorable whisky with notes of sticky toffee pudding, cinnamon sugar, candied orange peels, figs, pipe tobacco, herbal tea, and gentle cracked black pepper.

Related

“This limited release is a testament to our passion for innovation while honoring the centuries-old traditions of Danish Whisky-making,” Lasse Vesterby, Co-Founder of Stauning Whisky, said in a press release. “By finishing our rye in these hand-selected Sherry Casks, we’ve created a whisky that beautifully balances the rich history of Danish grains with the vibrancy of the Spanish casks.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

As we mentioned earlier, this is a small batch whisky. It won’t be available everywhere. Stauning Whisky is only releasing 800 bottles of this exclusive whisky available to US drinkers. It’s available at select retailers and Stauning Whisky’s website for the suggested retail price of $74.99. Get it while you can.

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Bib & Tucker Whiskey is releasing a 15-year-old limited-edition bourbon
This bourbon is extremely limited edition
Whiskey glass

Bib & Tucker has made a name for itself in the last few years with small-batch whiskeys. This popular brand proves you can find more than Jack Daniel’s in Tennessee thanks to its flavorful, complex, award-winning whiskeys. While you can’t go wrong with any of its core lineup, it also has a following thanks to its special release expressions. Recently, the brand launched a limited-release 15-year-old bourbon.

It’s called Bib & Tucker The Golden Spike 15-Year-Old Bourbon, and it’s an extremely rare bourbon that will be bottled once and only once. If you don’t get your hands on a bottle now, you probably never will.
Golden Spike

Read more
Famed rum brand Foursquare launched a new 16-year-old expression you need to try
You're going to want to try this limited edition rum
Foursquare

If you’re a rum drinker, you know about the rum-crafting prowess of the iconic brand Foursquare. This Barbados-based distillery is well-known for its collaborations and limited-release rums. Recently, it announced a truly unique, exciting rum release.

It’s called Mark XXVI Magisterium, and this 16-year-old single blended rum will join its Exceptional Cask series. The series consists of unique, rare expressions made from barrels hand-picked by Master Distiller and Master Blender Richard Seale. Each is a one-of-a-kind, limited, exclusive expression.
Mark XXVI Magisterium

Read more
Planteray Rum releases its oldest expression ever
This rum has been aging since 1984
Maison Ferrand

Planteray Rum (formerly Plantation) is well-known for its award-winning, long-matured rums. But none of its previous expressions compare to Planteray Jamaica 1984 Rum. That’s because this rum began aging the year the first Police Academy, Sixteen Candles, and Amadeus were in theaters. It’s forty years old, making it the oldest expression ever released by Planteray Rum.

To say that this is a limited-release expression is a major understatement. Limited to only one barrel, Planteray is only releasing 317 bottles of this soon-to-be highly sought-after rum.
Planteray Jamaica 1984 Rum

Read more