This sherry-finished rye whiskey is only available in the US

If you’ve never heard of the Danish whisky brand Stauning, now is the time to get acquainted with this award-winning brand. The brand recently announced a US-exclusive whisky. Its limited-edition Stauning Rye Whisky Sherry Cask Finish is the first release made specifically for American drinkers. The brand is only releasing 800 bottles of this exclusive release.

Stauning Rye Whisky Sherry Cask Finish

This epic rye whiskey is made with Danish rye and 100% floor malted barley and double distilled in copper pot stills before being matured in heavily charred virgin American oak barrels. While its original rye whiskey is usually bottled at this point, this limited-release is finished in Spanish-sourced Pedro Ximenez PX and Palo Cortado Sherry casks.

The result is a 50.5% ABV, cask strength, complex, memorable whisky with notes of sticky toffee pudding, cinnamon sugar, candied orange peels, figs, pipe tobacco, herbal tea, and gentle cracked black pepper.

“This limited release is a testament to our passion for innovation while honoring the centuries-old traditions of Danish Whisky-making,” Lasse Vesterby, Co-Founder of Stauning Whisky, said in a press release. “By finishing our rye in these hand-selected Sherry Casks, we’ve created a whisky that beautifully balances the rich history of Danish grains with the vibrancy of the Spanish casks.”

Where can I buy it?

As we mentioned earlier, this is a small batch whisky. It won’t be available everywhere. Stauning Whisky is only releasing 800 bottles of this exclusive whisky available to US drinkers. It’s available at select retailers and Stauning Whisky’s website for the suggested retail price of $74.99. Get it while you can.

