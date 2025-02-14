The Starbucks At Home Spring Collection has us longing for spring

Last week, the famous Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this Groundhog Day, predicting six more weeks of winter. Yet, the new Starbucks At Home spring collection has us longing for spring and warmer weather. These new coffee blends and creamers are available just in time for the spring season.

Launched Thursday, January 16th, Starbucks announced the return of spring at-home coffees and creamers to grocery locations, available nationwide. With new coffee blends and coffee formats, the spring collection features a mix of returning blends and new-this-season offerings.

Recommended Videos

Coffee lovers have several new products this spring, including Starbucks Vanilla Lavender Flavored Coffee. This unique coffee blend features a harmonious blend of delicate lavender and vanilla, creating an exquisite and aesthetically pleasing addition to any coffee. Additionally, Starbucks has added Mountain Blend Coffee, which features notes of cocoa nib and orange zest inspired by high-altitude regions.

Returning favorites include the Starbucks Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavored coffee and cold brew concentrate, which was first launched last year. Mysterious and intense, Brown Sugar Cinnamon coffee features bold brown sugar and spiced cinnamon notes.

In addition to the new coffee roasts, the spring collection also features the first-ever Starbucks Oatmilk Creamers, available in Lavender Latte-Flavored and Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso-Flavored Oatmilk flavors. Starbucks spring coffees and new creamers are available on grocery shelves and online while supplies last at retailers including Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Spring coffee roasts are available for a limited-time throughout the spring season, while Oatmilk creamers will be available for purchase at retailers year-round.