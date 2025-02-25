 Skip to main content
Get ready for spring with these vodka and whiskey cocktails

Cocktail recipes for when the warmer weather starts to arrive

By
Reyka Vodka Ginger Mint Lemonade
Reyka Vodka

Spring is nearly here, and we’re looking forward to brighter mornings, warmer days, and strolling outside to make the most of that fresh spring air. It’s also time for spring cocktails, as we move away from the heavy, spirituous drinks of winter toward the lighter, more sparkling drinks of spring.

If you’re looking for recipes that keep some of the cozy feeling of late winter but look ahead to brighter days as well, then these cocktails feature both sparkling ingredients like champagne and ginger beer, along with fresh flavors of berries and honey. Perfect for toasting the new season.

Ginger Mint Lemonade

Reyka Vodka

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Reyka Vodka
  • 1 part Fresh Lemon juice (¾ of a lemon muddled with fresh mint)
  • ¾ part Ginger Syrup
  • Top with Ginger Beer

Method:

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker except soda. Shake, double strain, garnish and serve.

Ginger Syrup: Combine equal parts fresh ginger juice and sugar. Add heat to dissolve the sugar. (1:1)- 32oz Ginger juice to 32oz Sugar

Icelandic Lady

Reyka Vodka

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Reyka Vodka
  • ½ part Aperol
  • ½ part Honey Syrup (1:1)
  • ¼ part Fresh Lemon Juice
  • Top with Champagne or Prosecco

Method:

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker. Serve in flute, top with champagne or prosecco and garnish with a lemon peel.

Rites of Spring

Hudson Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 1½ parts Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights Big Bourbon
  • ½ part Crème de Mûre (Blackberry Liqueur)
  • ¼ part Fruits of the Forest Syrup (strawberry, blackberry and blueberry syrup)
  • 2 dashes Angostura
  • Citrus Aromatic

Method:

Add syrup, bitters, then whiskey to mixing glass. Top with a small amount of ice and stir briefly. Strain into rocks glass over new ice. Spray citrus aromatics over top. Add all to shaker with ice and shake to chill. Strain over new ice into small cup.

