This season’s vodka cocktails are sharp and fresh

Make use of carrot in your cocktails

By
Ketel One Vodka
Ketel One Vodka

This spring the emphasis in the drinks world is all about freshness, with bartenders taking advantage of sweet, juicy, and delicious ingredients to make cocktails which have a fresh edge to them. Vodka is an easy choice of spirit to mix with as it goes with practically any flavor, but that doesn’t mean that vodka cocktails need to be dull!

Two cocktails from the Ketel One brand show the direction of spring drinks, including a Sea Breeze which uses tart cranberry juice and sharp freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice to create a tart and attractive drink for the new season. There’s also an intriguing vegetal option which makes use of carrot and apple juice for both juicy flavors and a pretty orange color, topped off with a playful carrot garnish. It includes tamarind and ginger paste for sharp and zingy flavors too.

Ketel One Sea Breeze

Ingredients:

  • 50.0 ml Ketel One Vodka
  • 75.0 ml Cranberry Juice
  • 30.0 ml Pink Grapefruit Juice (freshly squeezed)
  • Garnish with a lime wedge

Method:

Take a clean, chilled glass (coupe glass preferable). Shake and strain the ingredients with good quality ice cubes and then pour. Finish with orange zest shavings.

The Ketel One King’s Mary

Ketel One Vodka

Ingredients:

  • 50.0 ml Ketel One Vodka
  • 100.0 ml Equal parts Carrot & Apple juice
  • 30.0 ml Freshly Squeezed Orange juice
  • 1.0 pinch Rock salt, Pepper, Cayenne pepper and dried Chili flakes
  • 0.5 tsp Tamarind
  • 0.5 tsp Ginger paste
  • Garnish with an orange slice or carrot

Method:

Take a clean Highball Glass, add your ingredients over ice, finish with a carrot or orange slice.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
