Spicy 'Hot Ones' vodka is a thing that exists now thanks to New Amsterdam

Spice lovers take note: A new collaboration between the popular YouTube show Hot Ones and New Amsterdam Vodka is creating a chili-infused spirit to show off the rich, fruity, funky flavors of hot chilies. The creation, called Heat Check, includes hot peppers like Serranos for earthy, rich notes and Fresnsos for fruity flavors, plus the use of Haberneros for heat.

The obvious choice of drink for this flavored vodka would be a Bloody Mary, a favorite spicy cocktail for casual Sunday brunches — the combination of chili vodka and tomato juice is a no-brainer. But the brand also recommends trying it in a spicy dirty martini, with slices of jalapeno along with the traditional olive garnish, or mixed with lemonade made with grilled lemons for a tart, smoky creation that sounds rather tempting for a barbecue tipple.

The vodka isn’t too spicy, according to the host of Hot Ones, Sean Evans, so it shouldn’t be a challenge — unlike some of the punishingly spicy hot sauces seen on the show. “Hot Ones is bringing the heat to fans yet again with the launch of Heat Check, a not-too-spicy, not-too-mild, but just right pepper-infused spirit in partnership with New Amsterdam Vodka,” said Evans. “I’m thrilled to invite spice lovers to see if they can handle the heat, from celebrating with a spicy shot, to poolside sipping on the official cocktail of summer, the Heat Check Spicy Scorched Lemonade.”

Heat Check will be available nationwide, with each 750 ml bottle selling for $11, as part of a limited edition release.

