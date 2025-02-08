 Skip to main content
Sparkling cocktails for celebrating victory in the Big Game

Elevate the day with bubbles

By
Mumm
Mumm

While the most obvious drink for Game Day might be the humble beer, there’s no reason you shouldn’t turn the day into something a bit special by mixing up some high-end drinks. And what’s more classy, or more celebratory, than sparkling wine? If you are up for getting a bit fancy for the Super Bowl, then sparkling wine brand Mumm has suggestions for delicious drinks that will add a touch of class to your day.

They suggest to build these cocktails in the glass for an easier game-day experience, but if you want to do that then you’ll need to make sure that your ingredients are pre-chilled, so don’t forget to pop them into the fridge.

And as a bonus, we couldn’t overlook Taylor Swift’s favorite cocktail, the French Blonde.

Mumm Sparkling Brut Rosé Touchdown Toast

Ingredients:

  • 1 parts Malfy Arancia chilled
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • 4 parts Mumm Sparkling Brut Rose
  • Garnish: Cracked cinnamon stick, meyer lemon wheel

Method:

Build in a chilled coupe glass and add garnishes.

Sparkling 50/50 Martini

Mumm

Ingredients:

Method:

Build in a chilled coupe glass and add garnishes.

Lillet French Blonde

Lillet

Ingredients:

  • 1⁄2 oz. elderflower liqueur, like St. Germain
  • 1 oz. dry gin
  • 2 oz. Lillet Blanc
  • 2 oz. fresh grapefruit juice
  • Garnish: A few dashes of lemon bitters

Method:

Chill a coupe glass. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add all of the ingredients. Shake well until the sides of the cocktail shaker are cold. Strain the drink into the glass and finish with lemon bitters and garnish with a lemon twist.

