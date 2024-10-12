Try these takes on classic cocktails making use of high-end whisky

Beyoncé’s SirDavis whisky has been making a stir since its launch earlier this summer, and it’s as high-end a release as you’d expect from Queen Bee. But this whisky isn’t only for sipping — the brand also recommends mixing it into elevated cocktails. Here are three takes on classic cocktails which make use of SirDavis, aiming to show off the best of its flavors.

Honey Bee

Ingredients:

2 oz SirDavis American Whisky

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Honey Syrup*

Garnish: Honeycomb

Method:

Add liquid ingredients to a shaker tin with ice going in last. Shake for dilution and pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with honeycomb.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Houston

Ingredients:

2 oz SirDavis American Whisky

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

0.25 oz Honey Syrup*

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish: Brandied Cherry

Methos:

Add SirDavis American Whisky, sweet vermouth, honey syrup, and bitters into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a brandied cherry.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

2 oz SirDavis American Whisky

3 oz Hot Water

.5 oz Honey

.5 oz Lemon Juice

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Lemon Wheel, Cinnamon Stick, Whole Star Anise

Method:

Add SirDavis American Whisky, honey and lemon juice into hot toddy glass. Pour hot water into glass and stir until the honey has disappeared into the hot water. Garnish with a lemon wheel, cinnamon stick and whole star anise.