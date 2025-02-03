 Skip to main content
Mix up Ronny Chieng’s cocktail for the Year of the Snake

The actor and commedian has a recommendation for a cocktail to ring in the new year

By
Golden Orange Old Fashioned
Johnnie Walker

If you’re still easing yourself into Lunar New Year and you fancy trying out another cocktail to celebrate the Year of the Snake then we’ve got just the thing. Actor and comedian Ronny Chieng has teamed up with Scotch brand Johnnie Walker to create a special cocktail to welcome the new year, as well as staring in a video along with his wife Hannah to share some of his Lunar New Year traditions:

The cocktail is a twist on the beloved Old Fashioned, which typically uses just whiskey, sugar, and bitters. Its simplicity makes it the ideal way to enjoy fine whiskies, but the basic formula is also great for tweaking to add your own spin on the drink. Chieng’s version uses the innovative ingredient of marmalade in place of the sugar, as it has plenty of sweetness but also some sharp orange zest flavors to add a distinctive kick to your whiskey. It also adds Sichuan bitters for a taste of the regional Chinese cuisine, known for its firey flavors, to add some peppery omph to the drink overall.

The drink is inspired by the traditional Chinese dish of Yu Sheng, which is commonly served at Lunar New Year and is also known as prosperity salad as its ingredients are said to symbolize abundance.

Golden Old Fashioned

Johnnie Walker

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Blue Label
  • 1 Bar Spoon Orange Marmalade
  • 2 dashes Sichuan Bitters

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Orange Zest & Peel

Method:

Add all three ingredients to a stirring glass. Stir several times to break down the marmalade and incorporate with the whisky and bitters. Add ice, and stir 8-10 times to chill and dilute. Strain mixture into Old Fashioned Class. Add a large ice cube and garnish with orange zest and a peel.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
