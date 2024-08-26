 Skip to main content
This funky mezcal cocktail uses a spice blend as its secret ingredient

Using two types of mezcal, Nixta Licor de Elote, and Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote

By
romeos mezcal old fashioned recipe elote photo credit mistey nguyen
Romeo’s

A great bartender can use practically any ingredient in the right cocktail, even a spice blend. In a new recipe from Romeo’s in New York City, owner Evan Hawkins makes use of not only a blend of mezcals but also Trader Joe’s Everything but the Elote seasoning to create a funky, savory Mezcal Old Fashioned.

The basis of an Old Fashioned is incredibly simple: just whiskey, sugar, and bitters. That makes it a favorite way for many people to enjoy spirits, and it the same principal is also applied to other spirits to make a brandy Old Fashioned or a rum Old Fashioned.

The mezcal Old Fashioned has been getting more popular as mezcal becomes more commonly drunk across the country as well. The Romeo’s version of this drink is far from simple though, as it uses a split of both reposado and añejo mezcals, which are cooked sous vide along with the Everything but the Elote seasoning. The seasoning includes chile pepper, parmesan cheese, chipotle powder, cumin, cilantro, and sea salt, adding many of the flavors of Mexican cuisine to the mixed mezcal base.

The drink also includes Nixta Licor de Elote, which is a Mexican corn liqueur made from a type of ancestral maize called cacahuazintle, as well as Angostura and orange bitters. In a nod to the liqueur’s corn-based origins, the drink is garnished with a spice-dusted baby corn ear.

While sous vide cooking spirits at home is challenging, it can be done — so if you’re feeling particularly adventurous then perhaps this can inspire your own cocktail making.

Romeo’s Elote Mezcal Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Reposado Mezcal
  • 1 oz Nixta Corn Liqueur
  • Elote Seasoning
  • Saline
  • 0.25 Agave
  • Bitters (Angostura and orange)

Method:

Sous vide the mezcal with the seasoning, then stir with the other ingredients are serve in a rocks glass with a mini corn skewer.

