Raise a glass to Repeal Day with these whisky cocktails

Celebrate the lifting of Prohibition with these cocktails inspired by the era

91 years ago today, Prohibition was officially lifted and alcohol once again became legal to buy and consume in the U.S. Though Prohibition was, ironically enough, a boom time for the cocktail industry, birthing many of the classic cocktails we still enjoy today, the nationwide ban on alcohol persisted from 1919 to the passing of the Twenty-first Amendment to the constitution on December 5, 1919.

During Prohibition people certainly didn’t stop drinking, but they did do it in a different manner. The need for secrecy gave rise to iconic speakeasy bars and even indirectly to NASCAR as bootleggers souped up their cars to outrun the feds when delivering their moonshine. As for the drinks themselves, many of the spirits available during this time were dubious at best, being made in unofficial establishments with little regard to safety. It’s where the term bathtub gin comes from, referring to to mixing of cheap grain alcohol with flavorings in metal or ceramic bathtubs. And night-time distillation of illicit booze gave rise to the term moonshine as well.

To cover up the often terrible flavors of these cheap spirits, cocktails became popular as a way to elevate or hide bad spirits. Even though these drinks have their roots in less than savory practices, the essential formulas remain similar today — although these days we look for high quality spirits for a much improved flavor (and no risk of going blind!)

Favorite ingredients of the era included lemon juice and honey for the combination of sharpness and sweetness that still makes for a great drink today. To celebrate Repeal Day, Beyoncé’s brand SirDavis American Whisky has shared recipes for three Prohibition-era-inspired cocktails, so you can raise a glass to an iconic era of American booze history.

Houston

SirDavis

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz SirDavis American Whisky
  • 1 oz Sweet Vermouth
  • .25 oz Honey Syrup*
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • Garnish: Brandied Cherry

Method:

Add SirDavis American Whisky, sweet vermouth, honey syrup, and bitters into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a brandied cherry.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Davis Old Fashioned

SirDavis

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz SirDavis American Whisky
  • .25 oz Honey Syrup*
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • Garnish: Lemon Twist & Brandied Cherry

Method:

In a mixing glass, add all ingredients. Stir for dilution and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube. Garnish with an orange twist & brandied cherry.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Honey Bee

Honey Bee
SirDavis

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz SirDavis American Whisky
  • .75 oz Lemon Juice
  • .5 oz Honey Syrup*
  • Garnish: Honeycomb

Method:

Add liquid ingredients to a shaker tin with ice going in last. Shake for dilution and pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with honeycomb.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

