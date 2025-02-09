Red vs. green: Choose year team with these tequila cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Green Avocado Blitz Red Zone Pomegranate Paloma

If you go all out for Super Bowl day and love to decorate your place in support of your team then you’ll want to check out these tequila drinks, which come in team-supporting colors for the game today.

These cocktails from Tequila Cazadores use the brand’s blanco variety which is perfect for mixing, and they come in two fun colors: red or green, so you can show your support for your chosen team. The green option for you Eagles fans uses avocado plus other traditional Mexican flavors like cilantro, jalapeño, and lime for a refreshing, savory-noted drink. And the red option for the Chiefs fans uses pomegranate for color and flavor, along with grapefruit and elderflower liqueur for a fruity, floral drink.

Whichever team you’re cheering for, make a round of these drinks to toast the game.

Green Avocado Blitz

Crafted by Manny Hinojosa, Global Brand Ambassador of Tequila Cazadores



Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz. Agave Syrup

1 Quarter of Avocado

1 Sprig of Cilantro

1 Slice of Roasted Jalapeño

Method:

Muddle avocado, cilantro and jalapeño in a mixing glass. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, then shake and serve over the rocks.

Red Zone Pomegranate Paloma

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Tequila Cazadores Blanco (made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)

½ oz St-Germain elderflower liqueur

2 oz Pomegranate Juice

Top with Grapefruit Soda

Splash of Lime Juice

Pinch of salt

Method:

Add ice to a highball glass. Pour ingredients into highball glass. Garnish with lime juice.