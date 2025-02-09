Red vs. green: Choose year team with these tequila cocktails

If you go all out for Super Bowl day and love to decorate your place in support of your team then you’ll want to check out these tequila drinks, which come in team-supporting colors for the game today.
These cocktails from Tequila Cazadores use the brand’s blanco variety which is perfect for mixing, and they come in two fun colors: red or green, so you can show your support for your chosen team. The green option for you Eagles fans uses avocado plus other traditional Mexican flavors like cilantro, jalapeño, and lime for a refreshing, savory-noted drink. And the red option for the Chiefs fans uses pomegranate for color and flavor, along with grapefruit and elderflower liqueur for a fruity, floral drink.
Whichever team you’re cheering for, make a round of these drinks to toast the game.
Green Avocado Blitz
Crafted by Manny Hinojosa, Global Brand Ambassador of Tequila Cazadores
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)
- 1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- 1 oz. Agave Syrup
- 1 Quarter of Avocado
- 1 Sprig of Cilantro
- 1 Slice of Roasted Jalapeño
Method:
Muddle avocado, cilantro and jalapeño in a mixing glass. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, then shake and serve over the rocks.
Red Zone Pomegranate Paloma
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Tequila Cazadores Blanco (made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)
- ½ oz St-Germain elderflower liqueur
- 2 oz Pomegranate Juice
- Top with Grapefruit Soda
- Splash of Lime Juice
- Pinch of salt
Method:
Add ice to a highball glass. Pour ingredients into highball glass. Garnish with lime juice.