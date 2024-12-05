This Pumpkin Spice Sidecar cocktail is the perfect farewell to autumn

It feels like autumn is fading already and the coldest months of winter are here, but before we say goodbye to the season of flannel and falling leaves, there’s still time to squeeze in some last pumpkin spice fun. We’ve already seen a pumpkin spice espresso martini, but today we’ve got a pumpkin spice twist on another classic cocktail: the Sidecar. The original Sidecar is made with brandy, most often cognac, but the whiskey version of this drink is popular too. It uses lemon juice and Cointreau for a citrusy freshness, and often has sugar added too for additional sweetness.

The recipe from Dough Ball Whiskey calls for its Birthday Cake Whiskey, a flavored whiskey full of vanilla, which is added to lemon juice, sugar, and a variety of pumpkin pie flavorings. There’s spiced syrup, puree, and spice in there all together for maximum pumpkin pie goodness. This would make a great sweet treat dessert cocktail.

Recommended Videos

Pumpkin Spice Sidecar

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Birthday Cake Whiskey

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Pumpkin Pie Spiced Syrup*

8 oz Pumpkin Puree

12 oz Sugar

7 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

Lemon Wheel

Method:

Make the Pumpkin Pie Spiced Syrup:

Combine 8oz pumpkin puree, 12 oz sugar, 12 oz water and 6tsp pumpkin pie spice to a saucepan

Mix together and bring to a boil

Cool and strain the syrup into a bottle or other serving device

Add the Pumpkin Pie Spiced Syrup, whiskey and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice

Rim a martini glass with pumpkin pie spice and sugar

Strain the drink into the rimmed martini glass and garnish with a lemon wheel