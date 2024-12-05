 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This Pumpkin Spice Sidecar cocktail is the perfect farewell to autumn

This recipe calls for birthday cake flavored whiskey

By
pumpkin spice sidecar cocktail recipe 0000s 0000 vector smart object png
Dough Ball Whiskey

It feels like autumn is fading already and the coldest months of winter are here, but before we say goodbye to the season of flannel and falling leaves, there’s still time to squeeze in some last pumpkin spice fun. We’ve already seen a pumpkin spice espresso martini, but today we’ve got a pumpkin spice twist on another classic cocktail: the Sidecar. The original Sidecar is made with brandy, most often cognac, but the whiskey version of this drink is popular too. It uses lemon juice and Cointreau for a citrusy freshness, and often has sugar added too for additional sweetness.

The recipe from Dough Ball Whiskey calls for its Birthday Cake Whiskey, a flavored whiskey full of vanilla, which is added to lemon juice, sugar, and a variety of pumpkin pie flavorings. There’s spiced syrup, puree, and spice in there all together for maximum pumpkin pie goodness. This would make a great sweet treat dessert cocktail.

Recommended Videos

Pumpkin Spice Sidecar

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Birthday Cake Whiskey
  • .75 oz Lemon Juice
  • .25 oz Pumpkin Pie Spiced Syrup*
  • 8 oz Pumpkin Puree
  • 12 oz Sugar
  • 7 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • Lemon Wheel

Method:

Make the Pumpkin Pie Spiced Syrup:

  • Combine 8oz pumpkin puree, 12 oz sugar, 12 oz water and 6tsp pumpkin pie spice to a saucepan
  • Mix together and bring to a boil
  • Cool and strain the syrup into a bottle or other serving device

Add the Pumpkin Pie Spiced Syrup, whiskey and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice

Related

Rim a martini glass with pumpkin pie spice and sugar

Strain the drink into the rimmed martini glass and garnish with a lemon wheel

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
You’ll never guess what this bar adds to its Espresso Martini
Repeal 33 bar in Savannah, GA, has an outrageous take on this drink that has blown my mind
R33 Espresso Martini

I'm no strange to kooky variations on the Espresso Martini. I make mine without vodka, preferring to used spiced rum instead, and I've seen varieties using peach liqueur, bourbon, and peanut butter. One of the marks of a great drink is the many ways in which you can vary it to change up its taste and emphasize different flavors within the base ingredients.

But the bar Repeal 33 in Savannah, GA, has a new one on me: an Espresso Martini version that doesn't use any espresso, but does use Guinness. Yup, Guinness. The beloved Irish stout beer, which certainly has the right black and white look, is being repurposed into a coffee cocktail. As well as the vodka and coffee liqueur you'd expect, the recipe also uses amaretto for sweet nuttiness and vanilla vodka for a hint of bakery flavors, along with a whole ounce of Guinness to add smoothness and create the perfect head to the drink.

Read more
We love these sweet treat holiday cocktails featuring coffee liqueur
Time to bring out the candy canes
coffee liqueur holiday cocktails screenshot 2024 11 at 10 47 42

The holidays is often a time for sweet indulgences, and if you love your gingerbread men, candy canes, and pumpkin pie then we have a trio of recipes that will be right up your alley. Using Mr Black coffee liqueur, a smaller craft alternative to big brands like Kahlua out of Australia that promises a rich coffee flavor, these recipes capture all the sweet fun of the holidays and your favorite candies and desserts in a glass.
Gingerbread Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

Read more
Get ready for the cold months with these seasonal rum cocktails
Coffee, rum, and pumpkin are the flavors of the moment
CafeSantaTeresa(2)(1)

The Espresso Martini continues its reign as one of the most popular drinks in bars all across the world, but I've said before that I don't think the best Espresso Martinis are made with vodka. Vodka doesn't have a lot to add, flavor-wise, to the combination of fresh espresso and coffee liqueur, so all it's really doing is upping the alcohol level. Which is fine and important to give the drink some kick, but is an area for experimentation when it comes to introducing new flavors.

I love to use rum in an Espresso Martini as the rich, chocolatey flavors are a natural fit for coffee, giving the drink more depth and interest. The rum brand Santa Teresa agrees, especially with the launch of its Coffee Cask Finish expression which uses barrels that previously held cold brew for finishing its Solera rum, creating a coffee-rum hybrid that is just itching to be mixed into cocktails.

Read more