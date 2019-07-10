The Manual
Food & Drink

Pabst Continues Portfolio Expansion With PBR Hard Coffee

Pat Evans
By

As companies continue to push out boozy versions of different drinks, Pabst is releasing PBR Hard Coffee.

PBR Hard Coffee is made with both Arabica and Robusta coffee beans, as well as “creamy American milk.” The vanilla-infused iced coffee clocks in at 5% alcohol by volume. The can claims, “This java brew balances a rich creamy blend with a whipped vanilla flavor.” Folks who have tried it claim on Untappd that it has a “Yoo-hoo” or “Frappucino”-like flavor.

Pabst says it’s one of the first of its kind to market — and with its brand prowess and distribution, the drink could take off — but there are in fact other hard coffee brands out there, like Spiked Cold Brew.

pbr hard coffee
Pabst

“Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and celebrates those who experiment and try new things,” Pabst Blue Ribbon Brand Manager John Newhouse said in a release. “Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique. We hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”   

Pabst certainly is active on the new product front. The brand recently launched Lucky Lager, an American classic brand. Pabst also has generated buzz with the launch of a whiskey this summer. The brand has also expanded with PBR Easy, PBR Extra, and PBR N/A.

pbr hard coffee
Pabst

There is no shortage of other flavored malt beverages out there evoking flavors of drinks that aren’t alcoholic, like the whole Not Your Father’s Root Beer craze of a few years ago. This summer has quickly turned into the Summer of Hard Seltzers. So it certainly makes sense some major brands are turning to the caffeine kick of coffee to fuel sales.

According to a brand representative, PBR Hard Coffee does contain caffeine. In the past, that has proved to be a problem for brands like Four Loko and Boston Beer co-founder Rhonda Kallman, who launched caffeinated beer brand Moonshot, which was ultimately shut down by the FDA. Kallman now owns Boston Harbor Distillery.

For now, PBR Hard Coffee is only selling in test markets. If all goes well and it stays clear of regulatory hurdles, it could be everywhere before long.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

10 Top Shelf Vodka Brands that are Actually Worth a Damn
Up Next

The Maserati Levante is the Family-Friendly Maserati
alternative milk
Food & Drink

A Comprehensive Guide to Plant-Based Milks and Their Benefits

Need to give up dairy? Here is a breakdown of the different types of plant-based milks and their benefits, including oat, soy, almond, hemp, flax, pea, and more.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
birdwell beach britches pilgrim surf supply collaboration x pss 039
Fashion & Style

Pilgrim Surf Supply and Birdwell Beach Britches Just Made the Best New Boardshorts for Summer

Looking for well-made and great-looking boardshorts this summer? Look no further.
Posted By Beau Hayhoe
what is dispersed camping male hiker with tent at sequoia national park getty images
Outdoors

Dispersed Camping Is Your Way to Camp for Free All Over the U.S.

Over a quarter of the United States is federally owned land and it’s free to camp on most of it.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
what is sous vide cooking steak
Food & Drink

What is Sous Vide Cooking? Here’s What You Need to Know

Chef Tyson Ho explains what sous vide cooking is and how you can cook the perfect steak in some hot water.
Posted By Elizabeth Dahl