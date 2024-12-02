Just in time for the holidays, Paul John Indian Single Malt is releasing it Christmas Edition

Table of Contents Table of Contents Paul John Christmas Edition Where can I buy it?

There’s nothing quite like a warming glass of complex whisky on a cold late fall or winter day, especially during the holiday season. This is why we get so excited when whisky brands launch expressions, especially during the holidays. The newest release that fits the criteria comes from the folks at Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky.

Paul John Christmas Edition

It’s called Paul John Christmas Edition, and the 2024 version is the seventh edition of this popular annual series. Produced in Goa, India, at the foot of the Himalayan Mountains, this seasonal expression is made with rare single malt whisky finished in Caribbean rum barrels before being vatted and blended with single malt whisky matured in virgin oak casks.

According to Paul John, this 46% ABV sipping whisky is known for its pineapple, mango, toasted vanilla beans, and sandalwood aromas. Sipping it reveals hints of toasted coconuts, candied orange peels, and toasted oak. The finish is a warming mix of salted caramel, tannins, and dried fruits,

“We are excited to release the 7th edition within our exclusive Christmas Edition series, which we hope will bring joy to whisky collectors during the upcoming holiday season,” Paul P John, Chairman, John Distilleries Pvt Ltd, said in a press release.

“We have seen an increase in consumer demand and anticipation surrounding each yearly Christmas Edition release, which inspires us at Paul John to continue to raise the bar on the quality of this limited and festive Indian Single Malt.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to add this unique whisky to your table this holiday season, it’s available at select US retailers for the suggested retail price of $79.99.