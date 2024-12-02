 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Just in time for the holidays, Paul John Indian Single Malt is releasing it Christmas Edition

Paul John is releasing its annual Christ,as Edition single malt whisky

By
Paul John
Paul John

There’s nothing quite like a warming glass of complex whisky on a cold late fall or winter day, especially during the holiday season. This is why we get so excited when whisky brands launch expressions, especially during the holidays. The newest release that fits the criteria comes from the folks at Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky.

Paul John Christmas Edition

Paul John
Paul John

It’s called Paul John Christmas Edition, and the 2024 version is the seventh edition of this popular annual series. Produced in Goa, India, at the foot of the Himalayan Mountains, this seasonal expression is made with rare single malt whisky finished in Caribbean rum barrels before being vatted and blended with single malt whisky matured in virgin oak casks.

Recommended Videos

According to Paul John, this 46% ABV sipping whisky is known for its pineapple, mango, toasted vanilla beans, and sandalwood aromas. Sipping it reveals hints of toasted coconuts, candied orange peels, and toasted oak. The finish is a warming mix of salted caramel, tannins, and dried fruits,

Related

“We are excited to release the 7th edition within our exclusive Christmas Edition series, which we hope will bring joy to whisky collectors during the upcoming holiday season,” Paul P John, Chairman, John Distilleries Pvt Ltd, said in a press release.

“We have seen an increase in consumer demand and anticipation surrounding each yearly Christmas Edition release, which inspires us at Paul John to continue to raise the bar on the quality of this limited and festive Indian Single Malt.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

If you want to add this unique whisky to your table this holiday season, it’s available at select US retailers for the suggested retail price of $79.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Tattersall Distilling is releasing two new bottled in bond whiskeys
Tattersall is launching two new bottled-in-bond whiskeys
Whiskey Glass

Wisconsin-based distillery Tattersall Distilling is well-known for its high-quality whiskeys, frequently made with locally sourced ingredients. Recently, the popular distillery announced the launch of two new limited-edition bottled-in-bond whiskeys: a rye whiskey and a wheated bourbon.

These are Tattersall Distilling’s fourth and fifth bottled-in-bond whiskeys released to date. Previously, the brand released a five-year-old rye whiskey in 2023 and a high-rye bourbon and wheated bourbon whiskey in 2020.

Read more
Copperworks Distilling Co. releases two rare single cask whiskeys
Just in time for the holidays, Copperworks is releasing two new whiskeys
Scotch

If you’re still looking for gift ideas this holiday season, Copperworks has two new expressions that are perfect for the whiskey fan. The popular Washington State-based distillery announced the release of Copperworks Color Cask and Copperworks Whidbey’s Port Cask.
Copperworks Color Cask American Single Malt Whiskey

It’s matured in a 200-year-old, extremely rare sherry-colored cask from Bodegas Argüeso winery in Cádiz, Spain. The result is a 100-proof single malt whiskey with flavors like dark chocolate, figs, brown butter, raisins, and leather.

Read more
The Macallan is releasing two whiskies in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil
To celebrate its 200th birthday, The Macallan is releasing two new whiskies
The Macallan

The Macallan is just as well-known for its flagship expressions as it is for its limited releases. Recently, it announced the most recent additions to its Harmony Collection. These two new single malt whisky releases were made in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil (yes, you read that right).
The single malt whiskies

As part of The Macallan’s 200th anniversary, the iconic distillery is releasing Harmony Vibrant Oak and Harmony Guardian Oak. Harmony Vibrant Oak was matured in a combination of first-fill American oak and second-fill sherry-seasoned casks. Harmony Guardian Oak was matured in a mix of first-fill European oak and second-fill sherry-seasoned casks.

Read more