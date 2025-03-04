Pancake cocktails are a thing now, apparently

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lemon & Sugar Pancake Cocktail Maple Pancake Gimlet

Today is worth celebrating for several reasons — not only is it Mardi Gras, but it’s also Pancake Day. To my mind it’s frankly tragic that the tradition of Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday isn’t better known outside of Britain, as I think everyone deserves a day to enjoy this beloved dessert.

There’s a new trend hitting the British cocktail scene too, and it involves turning the iconic flavors of pancakes with lemon and sugar into a cocktail. Madness? Perhaps, but delicious all the same. Mixologist Patrick Pistolesi from NIO Cocktails has created two drinks to celebrate this auspicious day, so get the frying pan heated and the batter ready, because it’s pancake time.

Lemon & Sugar Pancake Cocktail

“I’ve created a cocktail that captures the classic flavour of lemon and sugar pancakes. It’s a bright, zingy drink that’s perfect with fluffy pancakes or on its own to unwind midweek,” Pistolesi said. “First, you want to make the honey syrup. Just mix equal parts honey and warm water. About two tablespoons for one glass. Then, stir until it’s dissolved. Next, rim a cocktail glass with sugar by rubbing the edge with lemon juice and dipping it into the sugar.

“Fill a shaker with ice and pour 50ml of gin, juice from half a lemon, all of the honey syrup you’ve just made, a teaspoon of vanilla syrup and a splash of sparkling water. Shake well and double strain into the glass. Finish it with a lemon slice, and enjoy with a freshly made pancake!”

Maple Pancake Gimlet

“Making the perfect Maple Pancake Gimlet this Shrove Tuesday is actually easier than it sounds,” Pistolesi said. “Simply begin by pouring 50ml gin, 20ml fresh lime juice, and 15ml of maple syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake.

“For those with a sweet tooth, add 5ml vanilla syrup (or more to taste), for that extra ‘pancake’ sweetness. Strain the cocktail into a coupe glass and finish with a dash of orange bitters or candied peel.”