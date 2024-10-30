More beers from Oskar Blues

 Skip to main content
Oskar Blues expands its lauded beer line

Designated Dale's NA PIlsner.
Oskar Blues / Oskar Blues

Longtime Colorado brewer Oskar Blues is releasing two new beers. The brand, which helped spearhead the canned craft movement with the release of Dale’s Pale Ale back in 2002, has released a low-octane IPA and NA beer.

The mellow IPA is called Dale’s Easy IPA and comes in at a reasonable 4.9% ABV. The beer was recreated due to popular demand and offers citrus and tropical notes, rounded out by a pleasant bitterness. Meanwhile, the non-alcoholic beer boasts one of the best names in the market in Designated Dave’s NA Pilsner. It’s made like a genuine beer, with the alcohol removed at the end of the process. Ingredients include German hops and two-row pilsner malts.

Dale's Easy IPA.
Oskar Blues / Oskar Blues

With more non-alcoholic beer options available than ever, now is a great time to explore the sector. Even better, the category is now housed by good-tasting options that resemble their alcoholic siblings. The category is being taken quite seriously—as it should given the significant growth—and the results are decidedly tasty.

“After the successful Dale’s rebrand and product expansion in 2023, we’ve been deliberate about how to approach further growth within the Dale’s family,” says Aaron Baker, the senior marketing manager at Oskar Blues Brewery. “Designated Dale’s NA Pils is our exciting first step into the non-alc space, and we look forward to releasing a great-tasting non-alcoholic Pilsner made with authentic ingredients, by real brewers who take flavor and quality seriously.”

According to the brewery, the IPA will be available nationwide in October, with the NA beer starting in select markets and set to be available nationwide next spring.

For more beer news, check out our recent stories on Arsenal and NA beer as well as the new Celebration IPA. Cheers.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
