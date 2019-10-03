The Ooni 3 Portable Pizza Oven Produces Perfect Pies on the Go

Have you ever thought to yourself, “Man, I want to make some pizza right now, but using my normal kitchen oven just seems so boring?” No? Us neither. That is, until we laid our eyes on the , a portable wood-fired outdoor pizza oven.

Made of brushed steel with ceramic fiber insulation, the Ooni 3 is a bit of a wonder. With it, you’re able to get your pizza oven to a whopping 932 degrees Fahrenheit in right around 10 minutes. From there, you won’t be waiting much longer for your pizza – most cook in about 60 seconds.

In less time than it takes to have a pizza delivered, you can make your own and look good doing it.

Out of the box, Ooni weighs less than 25 pounds and measures 25.2 x 14.1 x 8.6 inches (without the chimney – this portability makes it easy to tote around from your yard to the park or the beach. Would you want to put it in a bag and hoof it a mile into the woods for a camping excursion? Probably not, but for any casual day trips that can be made better by pizza (and what trip isn’t made better by some ‘za?), the Ooni is a great option.

For heating, the Ooni 3 has two possible sources to choose from – wood pellets or a gas burner that is equipped to handle large propane tanks (which is a benefit if you’ve already got one for a gas grill). We went with the wood pellets because while there are tons of great grills out there that run on pellets, Ooni touts this as the first wood pellet-fired pizza oven. (We were also a fan of the wood-fired taste the pellets imparted to the pizza.)

(Have you thought about fermenting your own dough for your pizza? You probably should.)

The Ooni 3 is also affordable. Coming in at $275, this is easily within the price range for a pizza-loving partner for their anniversary, Christmas, et cetera. It may not be as cheap as others out there, but it sure looks better than most.

You can order your own Ooni 3 .

