Nc’nean Distillery is releasing a new limited edition whisky in the US

If you’ve never heard of Nc’nean Distillery, it’s time to get on the bandwagon. Founded in 2013 on the Morvern peninsula on the west coast of Scotland, it’s well-known for its experimental, sustainable, and organic scotch whiskies. Recently, the distillery announced a new limited-edition expression release in the US.

Only 630 bottles of Nc’nean Quiet Rebels Amy are being made available to US consumers. This expression includes whisky matured in ex-Maury (a fortified red wine) casks from a tiny organic vineyard located in France. The whisky aged in the ex-Maury barrels was blended with whiskies matured in Nc’nean’s house-style STR red wine and ex-Bourbon casks. The result is a sublime, multi-layered 48.5% ABV single malt whisky that needs to be tasted to be believed.

According to Nc’nean, Quiet Rebels Amy has flavors like lemon custard, damson jam, and brown-butter muffins. It’s also certified organic, non-chill filtered, and only contains natural colors.

“Doing things as sustainably as possible is something that I think is really important, it’s why I wanted to work for Nc’nean and what I wanted to bring to my whisky,” Amy Stammers, Head of Sustainability at Nc’nean said in a press release.

“Our supply chains are a great platform to talk about sustainability, so I wanted to find barrels from a vineyard that is doing great things for the land just like the farmers that grow our barley.”

Nc’nean Quiet Rebels Amy is available at select retailers in 25 states and at the distillery’s online shop for the suggested price of $110 for a 750ml bottle.

