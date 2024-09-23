 Skip to main content
Make a crystal clear espresso martini with Milagro’s new Cristalino Añejo tequila

Use this new tequila to add a crystal clear elegant to classic cocktails

milagro cristalino anejo clear espresso martini mila solohero
When it comes to making exceptional cocktails, great flavors are of course an essential. But appearances matter too, and making a cocktail look elegant and tempting is part of the enjoyable sensory experience. That desire for fine appearances has driven a recent interest in cristalino tequilas, which are tequilas that are aged to develop their flavors and then filtered to give a crystal clear look.

The newest offering is from respected brand Milagro, which has debuted a Cristalino Añejo addition to its product line. While suited for sipping, the tequila is also intended for making beautiful cocktails, such as tequila twists on classic recipes. The brand’s recipe for a clear espresso martini sounds particularly intriguing, combining Cristalino with Cointreau and vanilla-coffee bean syrup to capture the tastes of an espresso martini with the clear appearance of a classic martini.

Crystal Clear Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Milagro Cristalino
  • 0.75 Part Cointreau
  • 0.25 Part vanilla-coffee bean syrup*
  • Coffee beans to garnish

To make the vanilla-coffee bean syrup: Add simple syrup, one vanilla bean and a handful of coffee beans to a pan on low heat, gently simmer. Stir occasionally and remove from heat source. Cool in refrigerator for 30 mins to an hour, before filtering beans from liquid. Syrup will last up to 30 days if refrigerated.

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

Cristalino Clear Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • 1 1⁄2 parts Milagro Cristalino
  • 1⁄2 part Drambuie
  • 1⁄4 part dry vermouth
  • Grapefruit peel to garnish

Method:

Combine ingredients over ice and stir. Strain into martini glass and garnish with grapefruit peel.

Why Cristalino tequilas

The trend of Cristalino tequilas continues to pick up speed, as distillers work on way to preserve all the flavors of aged tequilas while removing the colors to leave behind a crystal clear liquid.

“Like all Milagro Tequila offerings, Cristalino Añejo draws inspiration from Milagro’s roots – the vibrant, artistic world of Mexico City, where respect for tradition fuels innovation,” said Michael Giardina, Vice President of Marketing for Milagro. “Throughout the entire distilling process, we’ve honored age-old tequila-making practices while embracing innovative techniques unique to the Cristalino sub-category to create a one-of-a-kind liquid profile.”

Made with 100% Blue Weber agave, as all good tequila should be, the new release is aged for 18 to 24 months in American ex-bourbon and French Oak casks to add flavor, and then charcoal filtered to achieve a clear appearance. It promises flavors of caramel and vanilla, with plenty of agave, combining the aged notes of an añejo tequila with the bright and fresh notes of a blanco tequila.

“One of my favorite things about the new Cristalino Añejo is it tastes as delicious alone as it does in a high-quality cocktail,” says Luis Lopez, Milagro’s West Coast Ambassador. “This liquid has notes of citrus, stone fruit and burnt sugar, making it a mixologist’s dream when creating classic recipes like an Old Fashioned or modern twist like Milagro’s Crystal Clear Espresso Martini.”

