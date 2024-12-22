 Skip to main content
Want a cocktail that surprises? Try these Middle Eastern-inspired winter drinks

New flavors in familiar glasses

By
Sifr winter cocktails.
Sifr / Sifr

When was the last time you sipped on a cocktail that was made as an homage to the flavors of the Middle East? It’s probably been a while. So we rounded up some great winter cocktails informed by this particular part of the globe.

Hot Toddies and holiday punches are great, but nothing new. Instead, try a cocktail that blends mango with bergamot or treats bourbon to Za’atar spice. Because steering clear of conventions can yield tremendous results.

Sifr is a restaurant in Chicago inspired by the Middle East. The place specializes in wood-fired cuisine and is helmed by a Michelin Star-awarded chef. With winter on its way, the restaurant just released its latest seasonal cocktail lineup and agreed to share a few recipes with us.

Get out your apron and shaker tin and start mixing. These cocktails taste as good as they look, which is saying something becuase they’re quite photogenic. Read on for a trio of great recipes to try over the holiday break.

ITNAN #2

Sifr Itnan cocktail.
Sifr / Sifr

Combining vodka, vermouth, elderflower, tropical fruit, and bergamot, this cocktails is full of delicious layers. There’s a little extra work upfront but the payoff is decidedly tasty.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce Ketel One Vodka
  • ½ ounce Martini & Rossi Extra Dry Vermouth
  • ½ ounce St. Germaine
  • ¾ ounce Boiron Bergamot Puree
  • ¾ ounce mango shrub*
  • 3-4 dashes Fee Foam

*Mango Shrub: Combine 3 raw mangos with and 2 and 1/2 cups of sugar. Let sit for 24 hours. Squeeze and strain the liquid then add 1 cup Perfect Mango Puree and 1 cup apple cider vinegar. Bottle and store.

Method:

  1. Shake all ingredients with ice.
  2. Double strain into an Old Fashioned glass.
  3. Garnish with chili oil.

SITTA #6

Sifr Sitta cocktail.
Sifr / Sifr

We love mezcal and Aperol together and this cocktail goes next-level by incorporating citrus and sake.

Ingredients:

  • ¾ ounce 400 Conejos Mezcal Espadin
  • ¾ ounce Aperol
  • ¾ ounce Minabe-No-Ume Sake
  • ¾ ounce lemon juice
  • 3-4 dashes Fee Foam

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a mixing tin.
  2. Fill with ice and shake vigorously for 6-8 seconds.
  3. Double strain into a chilled flared coupe.
  4. Garnish with sumac dust.

Thamaniya #8

Sifr mango cocktail.
Sifr / Sifr

This large format cocktail recipe makes five portions. Batch out some before your next holiday gathering and impress your pals.

Ingredients:

  • 10 ounces bourbon
  • ½ ounce agave syrup (2:1)
  • 1/3 ounce Angostura Bitters
  • 1/6 ounce Angostura Orange Bitters
  • 3 ½ ounces unsalted butter
  • 3 ½ ounces Ghee
  • ¾ oz Za’atar spice powder

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients (except butter and zaatar) in a large container (Cambro).
  2. Melt butter in a saucepan and add the zaatar spice powder.
  3. Let it simmer for 2-3 minutes to incorporate the spice into the butter.
  4. Remove from heat and mix into the batch.
  5. Stir well, rest for 15-20 minutes, then place the batch in the freezer overnight.
  6. Once frozen, skim off the butter layer and pass the mixture through a coffee filter.
  7. Bottle and store in the freezer.

To Serve:

  1. For 1 drink, pour 2 oz (60 ml) of batch into a mixing glass.
  2. Add ice and stir to dilute.
  3. Strain over a block of ice in an Old Fashioned glass.
  4. Garnish with an orange peel.

Check out our related stories on gifts for wine enthusiasts and a few more Middle Eastern cocktails from a bar in NYC.

