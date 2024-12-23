 Skip to main content
Mix your best mezcal into these holiday cocktails

Your best mezcal needn't only be for sipping

By
mezcal holiday cocktails unio n royale
Mezcal Unión Uno

We’ve extolled the virtues of holiday tequila cocktails before, but what about tequila’s smokier cousin, mezcal? Known for its rich and deep flavors, mezcal can add a depth and interest to many cocktails but it can be a little intimidating to mix with. But fear not! These recipes from Mezcal Union show how to make use of your best mezcals in tasty and seasonal drinks for the holidays.

Oaxacan Hot Toddy

Mezcal Unión Uno

Ingredients:

  • 1.1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 1.1 oz. Hot Water
  • 1.1 oz Apple Cider (homemade if possible)
  • 0.8 oz Agave Honey
  • 0.5 oz Herbal Liqueur
  • 0.5 oz Lemon Juice

Method:

Mix ingredients together and pour into a rocks glass. Include a slice of lemon. Enjoy!

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Lemon Slice

Unión Jolly & Holly

Mezcal Unión Uno

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 1 oz Club Soda
  • 0.5 oz Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Honey

Method: In a rocks glass over ice, add Mezcal Unión and honey then stir to combine. Add club soda and lime juice then stir again. Garnish with berries and enjoy!

Glassware: Rocks

Ice: Cube

Garnish: Berries

Unión Ruby Wonderland

Mezcal Unión Uno

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 1 oz Red Wine
  • 6 Cloves
  • 1 Star Anise
  • 1 Orange
  • 1 Lemon
  • Sugar

Method:

Mix ingredients together and pour into a Hurricane Glass. Enjoy!

Glassware: Hurricane Glass

Garnish: Cloves, Star Anise, Orange and Lemon Peel

Mezcal Unión Royale

Mezcal Unión Uno

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 0.5 oz Rosemary Syrup
  • 0.75 oz Lemon Juice
  • Tonic Water
  • 1 Rosemary Sprig
  • Green Grapes

Method:

Mix Mezcal Unión Uno with ingredients, add ice, and top with tonic water. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and green grapes for good luck. Enjoy!

Glassware: Wine Glass

Ice: Cube

Garnish: Rosemary Sprig and Green Grapes

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
