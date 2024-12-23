Mix your best mezcal into these holiday cocktails

When it comes to hosting for a crowd, we're big fans of batching your cocktails in advance. If you're hosting more than five or six guests, then trying to make everyone individual cocktails will be very challenging and you'll be at the bar all night rather than having the chance to socialize -- and it's even more challenging if you'll be preparing food as well. So rather than stressing out about drinks, we recommend creating a large batched recipe which you can prepare before your guests arrive, and then serve as needed. Or if you're very busy, you can even set out a punch bowl and some glasses and let your guests help themselves.

The best punch recipes are easy to drink, with popular fruity flavors enhanced by a few key additions like herbs or tasty liqueurs. The two recipes below from Empress 1908 Indigo Gin will provide all the flavor you're looking for with no stress for you.

Pomegranate Collins Punch