Mix your best mezcal into these holiday cocktails

We’ve extolled the virtues of holiday tequila cocktails before, but what about tequila’s smokier cousin, mezcal? Known for its rich and deep flavors, mezcal can add a depth and interest to many cocktails but it can be a little intimidating to mix with. But fear not! These recipes from Mezcal Union show how to make use of your best mezcals in tasty and seasonal drinks for the holidays.
Oaxacan Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
- 1.1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
- 1.1 oz. Hot Water
- 1.1 oz Apple Cider (homemade if possible)
- 0.8 oz Agave Honey
- 0.5 oz Herbal Liqueur
- 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
Method:
Mix ingredients together and pour into a rocks glass. Include a slice of lemon. Enjoy!
Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Lemon Slice
Unión Jolly & Holly
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
- 1 oz Club Soda
- 0.5 oz Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz Honey
Method: In a rocks glass over ice, add Mezcal Unión and honey then stir to combine. Add club soda and lime juice then stir again. Garnish with berries and enjoy!
Glassware: Rocks
Ice: Cube
Garnish: Berries
Unión Ruby Wonderland
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
- 1 oz Red Wine
- 6 Cloves
- 1 Star Anise
- 1 Orange
- 1 Lemon
- Sugar
Method:
Mix ingredients together and pour into a Hurricane Glass. Enjoy!
Glassware: Hurricane Glass
Garnish: Cloves, Star Anise, Orange and Lemon Peel
Mezcal Unión Royale
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
- 0.5 oz Rosemary Syrup
- 0.75 oz Lemon Juice
- Tonic Water
- 1 Rosemary Sprig
- Green Grapes
Method:
Mix Mezcal Unión Uno with ingredients, add ice, and top with tonic water. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and green grapes for good luck. Enjoy!
Glassware: Wine Glass
Ice: Cube
Garnish: Rosemary Sprig and Green Grapes