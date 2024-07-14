Mexico has a federal tequila department

Mexico has long been known for its robust agave spirits industry, and over the last generation, imbibers stateside have been lucky enough to experience more and more of the prized drinks. But did you know tequila is such a big deal there that the spirit has an entire federal department devoted to the stuff?

Perhaps it’s not shocking. Federal bureaus in places like France oversee the iconic wine industry. But from an American standpoint, a federally-recognized tequila department is pretty cool. Sure, we have the TTB and lobbyists for big distributors but a more apt equivalent would be an American sector of the government devoted entirely to, say, craft beer. That would be cool.

Recommended Videos

The federal branch is otherwise known as the Mexican Chamber of the Tequila Industry. The sector is devoted to promotion, as assembly of brand ambassadors or influencers, if you will. These experts in their field have way more than just social media followings, however. Members have worked within the industry, having logged many years learning about, growing, making, and understanding tequila.

The power of tequila

Why have such a thing? For starters, tequila is a big business in Mexico. Awareness keeps the industry afloat, which in turn keeps producers busy and employed and encourages others to visit the famed tequila coordinates of Jalisco. Then there’s the history and honoring of tradition, which cannot be overlooked and inspires a lot of homeland pride. Tequila — or some version thereof, such as pulque — was made more than three thousand years ago. To ensure a legacy like that by way of the government is smart business and a friendly nod to crafty early ancestors.

Beyond awareness and education, the chamber pushes ethical and social sustainability. That translates to fair working conditions, responsible farming, advocacy for recycling, and more. There’s a consumer angle, too, which is perhaps one of the most important aspects (especially in light of stories involving tequila with additives and the like). People want to know exactly what they’re drinking, and this agency is trying hard to ensure that. Tequila is pretty strict, after all, sourcing from a single agave species and from just a few regions within the Jalisco state. The branch is always looking to make sure that what you see on the label is actually what you’re enjoying, from ingredients to where it’s sourced from.

When your representatives acknowledge the importance of an age-old industry, good things can happen. Mexico will continues to deal with imposters and real players when it comes to producers, but that’s nothing new in the land of alcohol. What’s promising is that the chamber seems to really prize authentic Mexican tequila and those behind it. Hopefully, the reps will continues to evolve alongside the industry and the movement can serve as another example to other exceptional spirit-producing nations as to how to move forward.