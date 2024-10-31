 Skip to main content
Get tropical but spooky with these coconut liqueur cocktails

Enjoy a bit of coconut and pineapple to remind you of warmer days

By
malibu halloween cocktails maliboo2 1
Malibu

If you have memories of Malibu, the coconut flavored rum, it may well be from ill-advised shots during your college days. But there’s more that you can do with coconut flavors than just drinking it neat or mixing it with coke. If you fancy a throwback to your younger days paired with a fun Halloween themed treat, then we have four cocktail recipes demonstrating different uses for coconut rum.

You’ll find simple mixes of lemonade and grenadine, as well as a frozen rose slushie that sounds like it would be a hit at any party. Or if you’re feeling the need for some tropical vibes as the weather gets colder, try the ever popular piña colada-themed combo of pineapple and coconut, or the fruity bay breeze which combines sweet rum and pineapple juice with the tart sharpness of cranberry juice.

The Maliboo

Malibu
Malibu

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Malibu Original
  • 2 parts Lemonade
  • A splash of grenadine

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients.

Malibu Chilling Froze

Malibu
Malibu

Ingredients:

  • 3 1/3 parts Rose Sparkling Wine
  • 1 2/3 parts Malibu Original
  • ½ parts Simple Syrup
  • 1/3 parts Lemon Juice
  • 2 wedges Peach

Method:

Fill a blender with crushed ice. Add all ingredients. Blend. Pour into a wine glass.

Malibu Creepy Colada

Malibu
Malibu

Ingredients:

  • 3 1/3 parts Coconut Ice Cream
  • 2 ½ parts Pineapple Juice
  • 1 2/3 parts Malibu Original
  • ¾ Parts Coconut Cream

Method:

Fill a wine glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients.

Malibu Bloody Bay Breeze

Malibu
Malibu

Ingredients:

  • 1 parts Malibu Original
  • 1 parts Cranberry Juice
  • 1 parts Pineapple Juice

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
