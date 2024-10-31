Enjoy a bit of coconut and pineapple to remind you of warmer days

If you have memories of Malibu, the coconut flavored rum, it may well be from ill-advised shots during your college days. But there’s more that you can do with coconut flavors than just drinking it neat or mixing it with coke. If you fancy a throwback to your younger days paired with a fun Halloween themed treat, then we have four cocktail recipes demonstrating different uses for coconut rum.

You’ll find simple mixes of lemonade and grenadine, as well as a frozen rose slushie that sounds like it would be a hit at any party. Or if you’re feeling the need for some tropical vibes as the weather gets colder, try the ever popular piña colada-themed combo of pineapple and coconut, or the fruity bay breeze which combines sweet rum and pineapple juice with the tart sharpness of cranberry juice.

Recommended Videos

The Maliboo

Ingredients:

1 part Malibu Original

2 parts Lemonade

A splash of grenadine

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients.

Malibu Chilling Froze

Ingredients:

3 1/3 parts Rose Sparkling Wine

1 2/3 parts Malibu Original

½ parts Simple Syrup

1/3 parts Lemon Juice

2 wedges Peach

Method:

Fill a blender with crushed ice. Add all ingredients. Blend. Pour into a wine glass.

Malibu Creepy Colada

Ingredients:

3 1/3 parts Coconut Ice Cream

2 ½ parts Pineapple Juice

1 2/3 parts Malibu Original

¾ Parts Coconut Cream

Method:

Fill a wine glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients.

Malibu Bloody Bay Breeze

Ingredients:

1 parts Malibu Original

1 parts Cranberry Juice

1 parts Pineapple Juice

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients.