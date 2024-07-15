 Skip to main content
Makgeolli is the Korean drink of the summer

It's milky, and slightly fizzy, and a little bit tangy, and it's perfect for hot evenings

makgeolli rice wine bottle
Image courtesy of Cytryna/Flickr

As the Korean Wave continues to sweep the globe, people all around the world are enjoying South Korean culture — whether it’s watching K-dramas, listening to K-pop, or eating delicious food like bibimbap or tteokbokki. But just as good as Korean food are Korean drinks, which are making their own mark on the foodie world. Along with the ever-increasing popularity of soju, now is the time to try out makgeolli.

Makgeolli is a type of rice wine, but it’s not like the Japanese sake you may have tried in the past. Rather than clear it’s milky white, and it has a light sparkle and a slightly thick texture. It’s almost like a milkshake or horchata, but it’s more funky and tangy thanks to the fermentation of the rice. That combination of creamy texture, sparkling fizz, and tangy flavor makes it both unique to drink and perfect for the summer.

It’s traditionally served chilled in a pottery bowl, which is a lovely way to cool down on a warm evening. It can be sipped neat, but it’s also sometimes used in desserts like ice cream or cakes. And it comes in a wide range of flavors, with banana, citrus, or peach being some of the favorites.

With the growing popularity of this drink, you can often find it in bottles in Asian supermarkets or specialty Korean stores, so it’s well worth looking out for. The home brewed version is typically unpasteurized which helps to preserve the flavors, but the commercial versions you’ll find in the shops are pasteurized so they can be kept at room temperature. But do put your bottle in the fridge before drinking for the best experience, so you can enjoy it chilled on a warm evening.

