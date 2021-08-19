  1. Food & Drink
This 3-Piece Non-Stick Skillet Set is Perfect for College — and it’s $10

By
Mainstays Aluminum 3-piece Non-Stick Skillet Set on a white background.

The best nonstick frying pans are a game-changer in the kitchen and, impressively right now, you can buy a Mainstays Aluminum 3-piece Non-Stick Skillet Set for just $10 at Walmart. It’s the perfect kitchen set to buy if you’re heading to a new apartment for school and you want to cook better and more efficiently than ever before. Snap it up now while stocks last.

While the best cast-iron skillets might seem tempting, we love the convenience of this Mainstays Aluminum 3-piece Non-Stick Skillet Set. It’s simply easier to maintain and clean. The set includes a 7-inch, 9-inch, and 11-inch skillet so it’s ideal for everyday use, whether you’re cooking eggs for yourself or cooking up a batch of something for your household. In each case, the pans heat quickly and evenly thanks to their aluminum bodies with reinforced edges that make them stronger than usual.

The interior is coated with durable Whitford brand two-layer nonstick coating which makes them easy to cook with as well as clean, with a black exterior that won’t stain easily. They’re lightweight too with cool-touch riveted handles so you don’t need to worry about burning yourself.

Suitable for all cooktops except induction, the Mainstays Aluminum 3-piece Non-Stick Skillet Set is a great inexpensive purchase to improve your kitchen experience. They’re even dishwasher safe to save you some extra time cleaning up.

Ordinarily priced at $15, the Mainstays Aluminum 3-piece Non-Stick Skillet Set is down to just $10 at Walmart so this is a great time to snap up a bargain. Expect stock to be strictly limited so you’ll want to hit that buy button sooner rather than later if you’re keen to cook up a feast with these skillets.

