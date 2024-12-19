 Skip to main content
Toast the year’s end with these luxury tequila cocktails

Elevate your NYE with these classic cocktails

By
luxury tequlia cocktails dsc00276 1
Flecha Azul Tequila

While some end of year cocktails are bubbly, or moody,  or sparkly, there’s always a place for a classic: a well made drink, in a traditional formulation, using high quality ingredients. If that’s your jam, then these classic tequila cocktails may be of interest — elevated through the use of high quality tequila.

These recipes from Flecha Azul Tequila show off the qualities of the blanco, reposado, and añejo varieties respectively, playing off the different flavors from light and delicate to aged and oaky by matching them with different classic cocktails. There’s a take on the ever popular margarita, with extra spice to warm you through the cold winter nights, a variation on the Negroni which uses aged tequila in place of the gin, and an Old Fashioned riff which swaps in intense añejo tequila for the whiskey to give a new twist on the beloved drink.

Flecha Spicy Margarita

Flecha Azul Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
  • ¾ oz fresh lime juice
  • ¾ oz triple sec
  • 3 jalapeno slices
  • Tajin rim

Method:

Muddle jalapeno slices in a cocktail shaker, add ice and all remaining ingredients. Shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Enjoy!

Tequila Negroni

Flecha Azul Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila
  • 1 oz Campari
  • 1 oz Sweet Vermouth
  • Orange twist for Garnish

Method:

Pour ingredients into a rocks glass over ice and stir until well-mixed. Garnish with an orange twist.

Old Fashioned

Flecha Azul Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 3/4 oz Flecha Azul Anejo Tequila
  • 1/4 oz agave syrup
  • 3 dashes Angostura bitters 3 dashes Orange Bitters

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a glass with ice and stir. Garnish with an orange twist.

