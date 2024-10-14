Loch Lomond is launching a new series of single malt whiskies with a 16-year-old

Loch Lomond is a rising name in the world of Scotch whisky. This is made more evident with the news of its new collection of whiskies that were crafted to pay tribute to the distillery’s home along the body of water called Loch Lomond and its history in the Trossachs (an area of wooded glens near the loch).

The Waypoint Series was created for a specific ‘Waypoint’ in the National Park. The first age-statement single malt whisky is a 16-year-old expression.

Recommended Videos

Loch Lomond Waypoint 16-Year-Old

The first expression, made to pay tribute to the Falls of Falloch, was matured for sixteen years in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished for twelve months in ex-cognac barrels. The result is a complex, memorable whisky that begins with a nose of candied orange peels, honey, and oak. The palate is a mix of caramel apples, honey, oak, and toffee. The finish is warming, sweet, and filled with citrus flavors.

“There are so many layers to this whisky. There is depth in every drop, with each one bringing a different dimension to the collective character,” Michael Henry, Master Distiller at Loch Lomond Whiskies, said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

This 46.2% ABV non-chill-filtered 16-year-old expression isn’t available everywhere. It’s available exclusively through The Whisky Shop on Loch Lomond’s website for a suggested retail price of $82 before being rolled out to select retailers worldwide. If this looks like a whisky you’d like to add to your collection, look out for its eventual US release.

Buy Now