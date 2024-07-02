Lo Siento tequila is bringing its range of sustainably sourced tequilas to Georgia

When we came to pick our favorite tequilas for the year, one brand we couldn’t overlook was Lo Siento. This relatively new brand burst onto the tequila scene when it launched in 2021 and immediately started making waves with its offerings, which have since expanded to include Silver, Reposado, and Añejo tequilas. However, curious tequila drinkers could have a bit of a challenge getting their hands on a bottle, as the brand was previously only available in California and Tennessee. Now, Lo Siento is expanding into Georgia as well.

“This is really just the beginning of what will be an incredibly thrilling year ahead for us – we have been slowly and steadily building what we feel is going to be the breakout emerging tequila brand of the year,” said Ryan Tierney, Founder of Lo Siento Tequila. “Georgia, more specifically, is a vibrant, exciting market for us and just one of many more state expansions in the pipeline – we are thrilled to have such great distributor and retail partners already on board for what will be a massive year ahead.”

Lo Siento makes tequila from 100% Blue Weber agave, which is sustainably farmed in Mexico’s Jalisco region. With no additives and ethical sourcing, the tequila will appeal to those who are looking to upgrade from the tequila slammers of their younger days, but who don’t want to spend the Earth. At $35 to $65 per 750 ml bottle, the tequila is affordable enough to appeal to a larger crowd.

Though the brand suggests that all three of its expressions can be drunk neat, the Blanco also makes for good cocktails such as a classic margarita. If you’re after something more aged and complex though, try the Añejo chilled over ice.