Beat the cold with the Jura Winter Warmer cocktail

When the cold winter nights arrive, there’s nothing like a warm cocktail to add a feeling of cozy snugness to your evening. Traditional favorites like the Hot Toddy combine whiskey with honey and lemon juice, plus hot water to make a whiskey tea-like drink that’s soothing and indulgent.

You can try out all sorts of warm cocktails beyond the toddy though, like this recipe from Jura whisky. It uses 12 year old aged Scotch plus the usual suspects of honey and lemon juice, but it also takes cues from warm ciders with its use of cloudy apple juice, and a nod to mulled wine with spices like cinnamon, star anise, and clove.

Similar to a mulled wine, it’s made by slowing heating all of the ingredients together, including both the liquids and the spices, to let the flavors meld. It’ll also make your kitchen smell amazing! You can heat ingredients in a pan on the stove, but for an even easier option you can add everything to a slow cooker and leave it to simmer.

This recipe makes enough for four servings, so you can invite some friends or family round to share a warm evening tipple.

Jura Winter Warmer

Serves 4

160ml Jura 12 – (40ml per serve)

40ml honey

40ml lemon juice

250ml cloudy apple juice

Cinnamon stick, star anise, clove

Lemon peel

Orange wedges, to garnish

Method:

Heat up all ingredients except the whisky in a pot (a slow cooker works nicely!).

To serve, add whisky into your glass and pour in your hot punch. Garnish with a clove studded orange wedge.