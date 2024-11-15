A tropical brew looking to emulate a tiki drink

Two lauded brands have teamed up in the name of creating a beer version of an iconic cocktail. Creature Comforts and Tip Top Cocktails make up the union and the beach-y beer officially drops today. Aptly dubbed Jungle Bird, the beer is inspired by the signature tiki cocktail of the same name.

The Jungle Bird beer, coming in a beautiful can, shows bright tropical fruit notes and hints of fermented molasses. A little fruity, a little funky, it’s a an interesting try for those who like fruited beers and sours especially. The new release pours a radiant hue of hibiscus red in the glass.

This is an interesting collaboration in that most times when the two parties align, brewers are aging beers in old spirits casks. Here, the coin has flipped, with a brewing team looking to mimic a spirit and fellow ingredients in a classic cocktail.

Those interested can find the beer on draft and in can at the Georgia location as well as some area retailers. Clocking in at 8% ABV, the beer surely won’t last long, as it’s an ideal antidote to a blustery fall or winter evening.

Creature Comforts started ten years ago in Athens, Georgia and now has a sister location in Los Angeles. The brewery is beloved by many for its tropical-natured IPAs and more. Tip Top makes some of the best RTD cocktails on the market, including new offerings like the Paper Plane and Penicillin.

