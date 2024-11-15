 Skip to main content
Introducing a beer version of the Jungle Bird cocktail

A tropical brew looking to emulate a tiki drink

Jungle Bird beer.
Creature Comforts / Facebook

Two lauded brands have teamed up in the name of creating a beer version of an iconic cocktail. Creature Comforts and Tip Top Cocktails make up the union and the beach-y beer officially drops today. Aptly dubbed Jungle Bird, the beer is inspired by the signature tiki cocktail of the same name.

The Jungle Bird beer, coming in a beautiful can, shows bright tropical fruit notes and hints of fermented molasses. A little fruity, a little funky, it’s a an interesting try for those who like fruited beers and sours especially. The new release pours a radiant hue of hibiscus red in the glass.

Jungle Bird beer.
Creature Comforts / Facebook

This is an interesting collaboration in that most times when the two parties align, brewers are aging beers in old spirits casks. Here, the coin has flipped, with a brewing team looking to mimic a spirit and fellow ingredients in a classic cocktail.

Those interested can find the beer on draft and in can at the Georgia location as well as some area retailers. Clocking in at 8% ABV, the beer surely won’t last long, as it’s an ideal antidote to a blustery fall or winter evening.

Creature Comforts started ten years ago in Athens, Georgia and now has a sister location in Los Angeles. The brewery is beloved by many for its tropical-natured IPAs and more. Tip Top makes some of the best RTD cocktails on the market, including new offerings like the Paper Plane and Penicillin.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
