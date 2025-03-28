Fresh and fruity tequila cocktails to sip on this spring

Spring is a great time for tequila cocktails, offering the perfect blend of fruity and savory flavors for easy sipping on a warm evening. These recipes from Tequila Cazadores embrace fresh flavors like fruit juices and grapefruit, and even include some rarely seen additions like prickly pear for the perfect Mexican sipper. There’s also a batch recipe for a big bowl of tequila punch that’s perfect for spring hosting.
Highland Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Blanco
- 4 oz Grapefruit Juice
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 1 oz light agave nectar
Method:
Combine all ingredients with ice, shake and strain into a salted glass filled with ice. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and a lime wheel
Cazadores Prickly Pear Mule
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo
- 1 oz Perfect Puree Prickly Pear
- 1/2 oz Agave Nectar
- 2 Lemon Wedges
- Top with Ginger Beer
Method:
In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients with ice except ginger beer. Shake and serve over ice in a copper mug or Mexican clay pot. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with mint and chipotle powder.
Cantarito Familiar
Serves 17-18 people
Ingredients:
- 1 Liter bottle of Tequila CAZADORES Reposado
- 25 oz Orange Juice
- 10 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 25 oz Grapefruit Juice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 12 oz Grapefruit Soda
Method:
Combine tequila, orange juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, salt, and grapefruit soda. Stir and pour over ice. Garnish with orange, grapefruit, and tamarind candy
Cristalita
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo Cristalino
- 1/2 oz PATRÓN Citronge
- 1/2 oz agave nectar
- 2 slices of lime
- 2 slices of lemon
- 2 slices of orange
- 2 cilantro sprigs
- 1 slice serrano chile
Method:
In a cocktail shaker muddle citrus slices, serrano and cilantro. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously, double strain and serve on the rocks. Garnish with lime, orange peel and serrano chile.