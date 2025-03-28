Fresh and fruity tequila cocktails to sip on this spring

Table of Contents Table of Contents Highland Margarita Cazadores Prickly Pear Mule Cantarito Familiar Cristalita

Spring is a great time for tequila cocktails, offering the perfect blend of fruity and savory flavors for easy sipping on a warm evening. These recipes from Tequila Cazadores embrace fresh flavors like fruit juices and grapefruit, and even include some rarely seen additions like prickly pear for the perfect Mexican sipper. There’s also a batch recipe for a big bowl of tequila punch that’s perfect for spring hosting.

Highland Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Blanco

4 oz Grapefruit Juice

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz light agave nectar

Method:

Combine all ingredients with ice, shake and strain into a salted glass filled with ice. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and a lime wheel

Cazadores Prickly Pear Mule

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo

1 oz Perfect Puree Prickly Pear

1/2 oz Agave Nectar

2 Lemon Wedges

Top with Ginger Beer

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients with ice except ginger beer. Shake and serve over ice in a copper mug or Mexican clay pot. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with mint and chipotle powder.

Cantarito Familiar

Serves 17-18 people

Ingredients:

1 Liter bottle of Tequila CAZADORES Reposado

25 oz Orange Juice

10 oz Fresh Lime Juice

25 oz Grapefruit Juice

1 teaspoon salt

12 oz Grapefruit Soda

Method:

Combine tequila, orange juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, salt, and grapefruit soda. Stir and pour over ice. Garnish with orange, grapefruit, and tamarind candy

Cristalita

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo Cristalino

1/2 oz PATRÓN Citronge

1/2 oz agave nectar

2 slices of lime

2 slices of lemon

2 slices of orange

2 cilantro sprigs

1 slice serrano chile

Method:

In a cocktail shaker muddle citrus slices, serrano and cilantro. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously, double strain and serve on the rocks. Garnish with lime, orange peel and serrano chile.