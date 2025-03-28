 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Fresh and fruity tequila cocktails to sip on this spring

From a multi-person punch to a prickly pear take on a Moscow Mule

By
spring tequila cazadores cocktails fy23 blanco highlandmargarita 3000x2250 lnp
Tequila CAZADORES

Spring is a great time for tequila cocktails, offering the perfect blend of fruity and savory flavors for easy sipping on a warm evening. These recipes from Tequila Cazadores embrace fresh flavors like fruit juices and grapefruit, and even include some rarely seen additions like prickly pear for the perfect Mexican sipper. There’s also a batch recipe for a big bowl of tequila punch that’s perfect for spring hosting.

Highland Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Blanco
  • 4 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • 1 oz light agave nectar

Method:

Recommended Videos

Combine all ingredients with ice, shake and strain into a salted glass filled with ice. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and a lime wheel

Related

Cazadores Prickly Pear Mule

Tequila CAZADORES

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo
  • 1 oz Perfect Puree Prickly Pear
  • 1/2 oz Agave Nectar
  • 2 Lemon Wedges
  • Top with Ginger Beer

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, combine all the ingredients with ice except ginger beer. Shake and serve over ice in a copper mug or Mexican clay pot. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with mint and chipotle powder.

Cantarito Familiar

Tequila CAZADORES

Serves 17-18 people

Ingredients:

  • 1 Liter bottle of Tequila CAZADORES Reposado
  • 25 oz Orange Juice
  • 10 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 25 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 12 oz Grapefruit Soda

Method:

Combine tequila, orange juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, salt, and grapefruit soda. Stir and pour over ice. Garnish with orange, grapefruit, and tamarind candy

Cristalita

Tequila CAZADORES

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo Cristalino
  • 1/2 oz PATRÓN Citronge
  • 1/2 oz agave nectar
  • 2 slices of lime
  • 2 slices of lemon
  • 2 slices of orange
  • 2 cilantro sprigs
  • 1 slice serrano chile

Method:

In a cocktail shaker muddle citrus slices, serrano and cilantro. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously, double strain and serve on the rocks. Garnish with lime, orange peel and serrano chile.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Get ready for Easter with these fun, playful cocktails
Bright colors, fruity ingredients, and carrot themed drinks to celebrate the season
Tipsy Bunny

Easter is approaching, and if you're hosting friends or family this year and you fancy going beyond the usual drinks options then why not try serving some on-theme cocktails? From the playful use of carrot juice to a sophisticated Japanese and Korean-inspired drink, there's something for everyone -- including a mocktail for those who'd rather stay off the alcohol.
The Tipsy Bunny
Created by @TheRogueBrusselSprout

Ingredients:

Read more
These cocktails celebrate bees and their crucial place in the food system
Bees play a vital role in our food system as pollinators
cocktails for the bees 240918 rsh 13869

A cocktail menu for the bees? That's the case at Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval, a lounge in Chicago which brings together flavors from Japan and Peru, which will feature a special menu for Earth Month called Viva Abejas. Running from March 25 to April 22, the menu highlights the important role that bees play in our food ecosystem by acting as pollinators.

The menu uses bee-centric ingredients like orange blossom honey, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur, and blood orange, found in both cocktails and food, and the program is supporting education and initiatives like The World Bee Project. You can get a sneak peek of the kinds of delicious recipes found for Viva Abejas season with the two cocktails shared below.

Read more
An expert’s advice on how to upgrade your Old Fashioned
From which spirit to use to making the most of your fruits and bitters
Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned is one of the world's most iconic and popular cocktails, and with such a simple construction you might not think there would be many ways to make this drink better. But according to Daniel Lagestee, beverage supervisor behind the bar and cocktail programs at Journeyman Distillery’s two distilleries in Three Oaks, Michigan, and Valparaiso, Indiana, the Old Fashioned is the perfect base for experimenting and upgrading. He and his team create the Old Fashioned section of their menu, using ingredients as diverse as bacon-washed whiskey and fig-infused rye.

He shared his tips on making the most of this classy, delicious drink:
Give rye a try
Lagestee notes that while bourbons were everywhere for the past decade, recent years have seen an interested in rye whiskeys like Journeyman’s Last Feather Rye or Bulleit Rye. These can add a different dimension to the familiar drink: “These whiskeys provide a softer and subtly sweeter base spirit that tends to play well in the Old Fashioned format.”
Switch up your base spirits
While the classic backbone of an Old Fashioned is always going to be whiskey -- whether that's bourbon, rye, or perhaps even Scotch -- the drink can also be made with other spirits like rum or tequila.

Read more