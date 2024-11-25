Guinness says there's no whisky more flavorful than Johnson Reserve Ascension

Glenfarg, Scotland-based Johnson Reserve strives to craft balanced, bold, and extremely flavorful whiskies thanks to the use of multiple casks during the aging process. All that hard work has led to the brand being awarded a Guinness World Record for “The Greatest Variety of Flavors in a Whiskey.” That’s right—Johnson Reserve is more flavorful than any other whisky on the planet, according to the folks at the Guinness World Records.

Johnson Reserve Ascension

The whisky that won the award is Johnson Reserve Ascension. To say that this whisky’s aging process is elaborate is an understatement. To create its sublimely complex flavor profile, a single cask of aged single malt whisky spent time in thirty-three unique casks, each adding new aromas and flavors (yes, you read that right).

Casks include Madeira Barrique casks, mezcal barrels, Rivesaltes Barrique casks, Ruby port barrels, Armagnac casks, and even Pedro Ximénez barrels. The result is a nuanced, complex whisky bursting with flavors such as caramelized pear, butterscotch, dry oak, cocoa, agave, dark cherries, figs, sea salt, and more. The finish is a mix of pipe tobacco, candied nuts, and gentle spices. This is truly a whisky that needs to be tasted to be believed.

“The Johnson family has spent the past 12 years dedicated to this specific strategy, carefully sourcing the right stock, exploring optimal processes, and investing in extensive research and learning.” Cameron Jessiman, operations manager at Johnson Reserve, said in a press release that

“We sample hundreds of barrels to ensure we select only those with the exact profile needed. This process required years of trial and refinement to understand the nuances of cask sequencing. Some casks have to precede others to create balance, allowing each layer of flavor to emerge distinctly without dominating the profile.”

Where can I buy it?

If the thought of drinking a Guinness World Record holder appeals to you, this might be a bottle worth searching for. The brand is only releasing forty bottles of this highly limited-edition expression. To get one, you’ll have to sign up for a lottery to get the chance to buy a bottle. This is so exclusive that the brand is only revealing the price once you sign up. You can find more information by emailing members@johnson-reserve.com.