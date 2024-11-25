 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Johnson Reserve whisky is the Guinness World Record holder for the greatest variety of flavors

Guinness says there's no whisky more flavorful than Johnson Reserve Ascension

By
Johnson Reserve Ascension
Johnson Reserve

Glenfarg, Scotland-based Johnson Reserve strives to craft balanced, bold, and extremely flavorful whiskies thanks to the use of multiple casks during the aging process. All that hard work has led to the brand being awarded a Guinness World Record for “The Greatest Variety of Flavors in a Whiskey.” That’s right—Johnson Reserve is more flavorful than any other whisky on the planet, according to the folks at the Guinness World Records.

Johnson Reserve Ascension

Glasses of Scotch lined up
Marieke Peche / iStock

The whisky that won the award is Johnson Reserve Ascension. To say that this whisky’s aging process is elaborate is an understatement. To create its sublimely complex flavor profile, a single cask of aged single malt whisky spent time in thirty-three unique casks, each adding new aromas and flavors (yes, you read that right).

Recommended Videos

Casks include Madeira Barrique casks, mezcal barrels, Rivesaltes Barrique casks, Ruby port barrels, Armagnac casks, and even Pedro Ximénez barrels. The result is a nuanced, complex whisky bursting with flavors such as caramelized pear, butterscotch, dry oak, cocoa, agave, dark cherries, figs, sea salt, and more. The finish is a mix of pipe tobacco, candied nuts, and gentle spices. This is truly a whisky that needs to be tasted to be believed.

Related

“The Johnson family has spent the past 12 years dedicated to this specific strategy, carefully sourcing the right stock, exploring optimal processes, and investing in extensive research and learning.” Cameron Jessiman, operations manager at Johnson Reserve, said in a press release that

“We sample hundreds of barrels to ensure we select only those with the exact profile needed. This process required years of trial and refinement to understand the nuances of cask sequencing. Some casks have to precede others to create balance, allowing each layer of flavor to emerge distinctly without dominating the profile.”

Where can I buy it?

Pouring Scotch
urbazon / iStock

If the thought of drinking a Guinness World Record holder appeals to you, this might be a bottle worth searching for. The brand is only releasing forty bottles of this highly limited-edition expression. To get one, you’ll have to sign up for a lottery to get the chance to buy a bottle. This is so exclusive that the brand is only revealing the price once you sign up. You can find more information by emailing members@johnson-reserve.com.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
World Whiskey Society is releasing Hazmat Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old
World Whiskey Society is launching a 160-proof American whiskey
World Whiskey Society

It's a big deal when the World Whiskey Society announces a new release. The WWS is well-known for its limited-release, very rare whiskey expressions. Fans of the WWS will be ecstatic to learn that it's set to release one of its most exciting, unique expressions yet. It's called Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition, and it's a must-have for whisky enthusiasts.
Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition

Bottled at a potent 160-proof, Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition is made with a mash bill of 73% malted barley, 14.9% malted rye, and 12.1% malted wheat. It was matured for thirteen years, creating a nuanced, complex, highly memorable whiskey.

Read more
The truth about whiskey vs. whisky: More than just a spelling issue
It's all about location in the great whiskey vs. whisky debate
Whiskey cheers

It's a debate as old as time. And no, we aren't talking about the right way to pronounce the word "pecan." We're discussing the debate over spelling the name of one of the world's most popular spirits. Is it "whiskey," or is the proper spelling "whisky?"

Few things are more annoying to whiskey drinkers than someone mistakenly spelling the spirit whiskey when it should be spelled as whisky. If you're new to the spirit, you might not understand why this is a big deal.  Well, it is.

Read more
Gordon & MacPhail is releasing six rare whiskies from shuttered distilleries
These rare whiskies come from shuttered and long-forgotten whisky distilleries
Gordon & MacPhail

Fans of rare, unique single malt Scotch whiskies already know about Gordon & MacPhail's appeal. For more than 125 years and four generations, the family-owned company has matched whiskies from more than 100 different distilleries to its own bespoke casks.

Recently, the brand announced the newest release of its annual Recollection Series, which features rare single malt whiskies from shuttered or long-silent Scottish Distilleries.
The 2024 Recollection Series

Read more