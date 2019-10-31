Jägermeister Crashes Into the Beer World with Arrogant Consortia Team-Up

Perhaps best known in its raw form and served as an iced shot, Jägermeister’s reputation as a stalwart liquor brand also makes it easy to find as an ingredient in many cocktails. The bitter, herbal concoction dresses up a broad range of spirits into complex, sophisticated sipping indulgences. However, mixing liquors, juices, and syrups to make a cocktail isn’t the same as the process of crafting a beer. So when it was time for Jägermeister to expand into a beer collaboration, they found a perfect partner in Arrogant Consortia.

Arrogant Consortia, a spin-off of Stone Brewing, aggressively markets its flagship beer Arrogant Bastard with the tagline “You’re Not Worthy.” An American Strong Ale which has been brewed since 1997, the robust flavor profile and rabid fan base of this beer put Arrogant Bastard in a similar classification as Jägermeister: An acquired taste.

The combination of the two beverages can be found in Jägermeister Arrogant Bastard Ale. The Arrogant Bastard base beer is amped up with a sampling of the 56 herbs and spices found in Jägermeister. The end result is a blend in which each drink complements the other while retaining its unique key flavors. The round malt profile of Arrogant Bastard is cut with the sharp bitter herbs from Jägermeister making an already complex beer even more so. You’ll taste notes of anise and licorice along with pine and just a touch of citrus and cinnamon.

Stone Brewing founder Greg Koch calls Jägermeister Arrogant Bastard Ale a “unique and iconic result.” This limited-edition brew is capped at 20,000 bottles and can be found throughout Arrogant Consortia’s wide distribution network. For more information about this new release or to find a bottle shop selling Jägermeister Arrogant Bastard Ale near you, head to the Arrogant Consortia website.

Editors' Recommendations