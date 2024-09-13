Saraiva's famed character Mr. A will appear on 1664 packaging

French beer brand 1664 is teaming up with Swedish-French graffiti artist André Saraiva to design new packaging for its beer, featuring signature graffiti elements.

The “creative takeover” makes use of the artistic style of Saraiva, also known as André or Monsieur A, whose graffiti has decorated public spaces in Paris, Tokyo, and beyond. His most recognizable character is the cheeky winking Mr. A, who appears on the new cans and bottles.

As well as the packaging, the collaboration includes a limited edition beer designed by Saraiva. The “Blanc de Blanc” beer adopts styling and terminology from the world of wine, and was launched at Copenhagen Fashion Week. The launch included a 1664 kiosk for serving beer and merch to the fashion show attendees, embracing the spirit of Danish hygge and Copenhagen’s fashion and cultural scene.

“Copenhagen means good food, good aesthetics, and good values,” Saraiva said to Hypebeast. “It’s about everyone sharing and equality. That is what I tried to capture with 1664 tonight.”

Saraiva also unveiled a mural in the style of the 1664 x André collab next to the bar Det Elektriske Hjørne in Copenhagen, known for its cocktails and laid-back culture.

Establish in 1952, the 1664 Kronenbourg lager beer is one of France’s most iconic beers, originally created in Strasbourg. The range includes the classic wheat beer 1664 Blanc which blends wheat and hops for a crisp beer that offers light citrus notes, as well as a non-alcoholic version called 1664 Blanc 0.0%, and a more recently launched 1664 rosé, which adds hint of red berries to the traditional wheat beer style.