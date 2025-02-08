Super Bowl bites: How to make the ultimate Italian hoagie

Is a good sandwich ever out of season? The answer is no if you ask me. From bacon gilled cheese to chicken salad, there are numerous options way more interesting than PB&J or ham and cheese.

Frankly, the latter two options are perfectly fine, especially if you’re short on time or packing your backpack for a camping trip or long hike. But people tend to forget that a good sandwich can be right up there with a good steak or stew in terms of quality. It’s essentially a meal between two slices of bread and you get to eat it with your hands, which, like cooking over an open flame, is always satisfying.

We reached out to chef Anthony Marini for a superb recipe. It’s the kind of sandwich you can get excited to make and will no doubt improve your lunch or dinner plans. He’s shown that a good sandwich is more than just something you wolf down during your lunch break—it’s a meal worth savoring.

Marini, a Philly native, started The Pass back in 2021. While the menu is known to change, the hoagie has been a constant since day one. He’s now behind another Charleston, South Carolina culinary project dubbed Italian Boy After Dark. While folks flock to his spots for great panini and pasta dishes, the hoagie has earned a big-time following.

Take one bite, and you’ll see why. Read on for a fine Italian hoagie recipe.

The Italian Hoagie

This one is great on a larger scale,e too, so if you’re in need of a Super Bowl snack or something like that, keep it in mind. And don’t overlook the bread. Get something fresh, preferably from your favorite local baker.

Ingredients:

6-7 slices Capicola

6-7 slices Finocchiona

6-7 slices deli pepperoni

4-5 slices of Cotechino, thinly sliced

6-7 slices of provolone picante or sharp provolone

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 head of Romaine, thinly sliced

1 beefsteak or heirloom tomato, sliced

2 tablespoons Calabrian chili, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Calabrian oregano

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinaigrette*

1 12-inch seeded roll

*White Balsamic Vinaigrette: Combine 1 cup of white balsamic vinegar, 2 heaping tablespoons of dijon mustard, 1 1/2 tablespoons of fresh finely chopped garlic, 1 tablespoon of dried basil in a blender and blend slowly to incorporate. Add 2 cups of olive oil in slow and steady stream to emulsify. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Place in a bottle a refrigerate up to 2 weeks.

Method:

Slice the bread down the middle and scoop out the insides. Place the meats first on the bottom half of the bread, then the cheese. Follow with the lettuce, tomato, and onion. Spread the chili relish over the vegetables. Add the vinaigrette on the top half of the bread, then fold over tightly. Cut in as many pieces as you wish.

Check out The Manual’s related content of chefs’ favorite sandwiches and how to make a classic Sloppy Joe sandwich. It might be winter and soup season, but you can take things to new heights with a complementary sandwich. So get out the apron, sharpen that bread knife, and get to work.