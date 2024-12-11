Shochu isn’t just for sipping – try it in these holiday cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Home For The Holidays Proper Pearing Dreaming of You

Shochu is a traditional Japanese spirit which you’ll most often see mixed with hot or cold water, or drunk neat or on the rocks. But as its popularity grows internationally, bar tenders are experimenting with ways to use this smooth and subtly flavored spirit in cocktails.

The brand iichiko Shochu has come up with a range of holiday cocktails which show off Shochu to its best, combining it with ingredients like pear juice, Chinese five spice, and sparkling sake. If you have some Shochu at home and you feel like experimenting with something a little bit different, these can be your inspiration for some holiday drinks.

Home For The Holidays

Created by Natasha Sofia for iichiko Shochu

Ingredients:

1.5oz iichiko saiten

1oz Lemon juice

0.75oz Chinese 5 spice syrup

0.75oz Cranberry juice

Method:

Mix ingredients together in a cocktail shaker, shake with ice and pour over ice, garnish with rosemary, cranberry, and dry spices.

Glassware: Mason jar

Garnish: Rosemary sprig and spice-dusted cranberries

Proper Pearing

Created by iichiko Shochu

Ingredients:

1.5 oz iichiko Silhouette

1 oz Pear Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

Topped with Prosecco

Method:

Add all ingredients except for prosecco into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake, then strain into glass. Top with Prosecco and garnish with a pear slice.

Glassware: Wine Glass

Garnish: Pear Slice

Dreaming of You

Available at: IPPUDO East Village (New York, NY)

Ingredients:

1.75 oz lemon-infused iichiko Silhouette

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

0.5 oz Triple Sec

Hakkaisan Awa Sparkling Sake

Method:

Add all ingredients except for the sake and shake. Strain into your wine glass, top with Hakkaisan Awa Sparkling Sake, garnish, and serve.

Glassware: Wine glass

Garnish: Dehydrated lemon