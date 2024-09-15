 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to trim brisket in 5 easy steps

We promise, it's not as difficult as you think

By
Slow cooked beef brisket on the grill grates of a smoker barbecue, in a cooking background
VDB Photos / Shutterstock

There’s probably nothing in the world more delicious, more succulently tender, more tantalizingly juicy than a really great smoked brisket. This barbecued beauty is a favorite of anyone who has put forth the time and effort to make it, knowing full well that all of the work and patience will be well worth it. Before smoking a brisket, though, this large, somewhat awkwardly shaped piece of meat must first be trimmed. Just as the process of smoking a brisket isn’t for the faint of heart, neither is trimming it. But oh, will your efforts be rewarded.

Sure, you can always ask your butcher how to trim brisket, but trimming a brisket yourself before smoking it is an admirable feat and one well worth doing. It’s also a very important step in the cooking process, as improper trimming will lead to uneven cooking, bad bark, poor smoke penetration, and several other hindrances that stand between you and an incredible meal.

So, how do you trim a brisket?

Recommended Videos

How to trim brisket

Pieces of fat being carefully trimmed from a fresh beef brisket.
Jody-Ann / Shutterstock

Step 1: Trim the fat

The first step in trimming a brisket, just like any other piece of beef, is to cut away the excess fat. The goal is not to remove all of it because, as we all know, fat equals flavor. But if there’s too much extra fat and an uneven shape to your brisket, it could cook unevenly and burn in sections that haven’t been properly trimmed.

After unwrapping your brisket, you’ll notice a large section of fat on one side. This layer is called the fat cap and lies along the top portion of the meat. On the other side of the brisket is exposed meat with another large piece of fat and some silver skin. You’ll start trimming on the meatier side, not the fat cap side.

The rectangular, thin side of the brisket is called the flat. The other end with a more angular shape and more muscle is the point.

If you look at the point of your brisket, there will be a large, moon-shaped piece of fat that should be the first to go. Remove this piece by sliding your knife between the meat and fat, then carefully saw away the fat while gripping it with your free hand.

Step 2: Shape the brisket

Once this large piece of fat is reduced, use the knife to carefully level the brisket as much as possible. There’s no need to remove this entire section of fat, as it will add flavor and juiciness to your meat. The goal here should be to make as even a surface as possible by trimming the fat, not removing it altogether.

Shaping brisket can be a tricky science. On the one hand, it’s important to give your meat as much of an even shape as possible for the reasons we’ve mentioned. On the other hand, you shouldn’t be hacking away at perfectly good meat just to get a “perfect” shape. The goal here is balance.

Start shaping your brisket by trimming thin sections from the sides where the shape is the most uneven, keeping in mind that you can always go back and trim more, but you can’t sew your meat back on. Once the sides are even, move your knife to the ends and remove any smaller hanging pieces of fat or meat. Since brisket is such a slow-cooking piece, these smaller, uneven pieces will burn in the cooking process if not removed.

Step 3: Trim the silver skin

Silver skin is a thin connective tissue found in many cuts of meat. Unlike fat, there’s no benefit to this annoying little membrane and it should be removed. Thankfully, this can usually be done with ease. Simply run your knife underneath any of this silvery membrane and pull to remove.

Step 4: Trim the fat cap

It’s time to give that big piece of meat a big (but careful) flip on your cutting board and get to work on the fat cap. Again, the goal here is not to remove the fat cap completely but just to trim it down.

After ensuring that your knife is well-sharpened, run the blade along the fat cap, trimming away the fat as evenly as possible until it’s about a quarter-inch thick. Of course, the fat will be thicker in certain sections of the cap, and these parts will require more trimming while others may not require any. Aim for an even layer of fat, knowing perfection is an illusion.

Step 5: Finishing touches

Once the fat cap is trimmed and even, look over the entire brisket for any spots that appear uneven and do your best to level these out. This is also a good time to trim away any more small hanging pieces that may burn in the smoker. At this point, your brisket should look relatively uniform in shape and trimmed of any extra fat.

At this point, there’s only one thing left to do — smoke that brisket!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Chicken breast vs chicken thigh: Choose the best chicken for your dish
Whether you're grilling or deep frying, make sure you buy the right piece of chicken
Lemon chicken

 

Add this to the list of things your parents never taught you: the difference between a chicken breast vs. chicken thigh. This doesn't seem like something you'd care too much about until you find yourself standing in the meat section at the grocery store reading the labels. The poultry section at the market is full of different options -- but what's really the difference? Isn't chicken just chicken?

Read more
This Steak Diane recipe is rich, indulgent, and easy to make
It's time to bring this recipe back
Steak Diane dish

Some of the best dishes have, tragically, been lost to time. Retro staples of our childhoods that no one has thought of in years cleared from our memories to make way for a more modern cooking flare. Admittedly, this isn't always a negative thing. I, for one, am quite happy to see the back end of jellied meats, for example. But there are too many culinary gems lost to history, sitting restlessly in the pages of dusty cookbooks. We toy with nonsensical recipes like vegan scallops with rhubarb foam while rich, hearty, deliciously complex, timeless recipes like Steak Diane go forgotten. We say it's time to change that.

What is Steak Diane?

Read more
What’s in a $50 burger?
The Fifty Dollar Burger breakdown
The $50 burger at Brasada Ranch.

When you put a $50 burger on the menu, it better deliver. Sure, things are more expensive than ever, but that's still a pretty penny to pay for some meat and a bun. Well, Brasada Ranch in central Oregon has debuted the luxe dish and it's worth every dollar.

The resort's top restaurant, Wild Rye, debuted the Fifty Dollar Burger earlier this summer. Chef Karl Holl is responsible, along with other outstanding additions to the menu, from juniper-braised lamb shank with wild rye risotto, summer squash, turnips, and huckleberries to grilled maitake mushrooms with braised greens, polenta, and hot sauce butter.

Read more