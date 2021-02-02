Crispy, mouth-watering, flavor-packed fried chicken is a classic taste sensation. Be it your Grandmother’s secret recipe or the Colonel’s, there is no beating a big bucket of the golden-brown bird. On the rare occasion, you have chicken left over, and keeping that second helping succulent and not soggy take a bit of fried food finesse. Eating it cold is always an option; skip the heat, shred it up and add it to salads or sandwiches. But if you want your fried chicken hot, you have a couple of ways to reheat that will keep it crunchy but not overcooked.

Whether you’re using the microwave, stovetop, oven, or air fryer, we’re breaking down the best ways to reheat your leftover bird.

How To Reheat Fried Chicken and Keep it Crispy

Air Fryer

Chickens can’t fly but in a quality air fryer, they soar. The best way to reheat fried chicken is using an air fryer. Air frying chicken puts a healthier spin on the typically greasy hen with easy clean up as well. Set your heat to 375°F, and cook for 3-4 minutes, flipping your chicken halfway through. It’s by far the best way to cook and reheat most fried foods so they keep the original flavor and crispness in a short amount of time.

Oven

If you have the time, there’s no question: reheating in the oven is the best way to maintain taste and texture perfection. Reheat your chicken at 400° for 10-15 minutes, flipping halfway through and you’ll have a perfect piece of pre-cooked poultry.

Microwave

While not the best choice, this method will work when you need to reheat something fried, really fast. Wrap the chicken in a paper towel to catch the oil and heat on high for 30-45 secs or until hot. Be warned, it won’t be as crispy but it will still be satisfying.

Frying Pan

Double frying is an uncomplicated and quick way to reheat fried chicken and get that golden exterior with a juicy interior. Add a little bit of oil on a non-stick frying pan on medium-high and add your room temperature chicken (don’t fry it cold) to refry.

