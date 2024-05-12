 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This is how one man turned Mountain Dew into wine

You know you're curious

By
Mountain Dew can in grass
Jeramey Jannene/Flickr

I am in the unique position of being a wine lover (and wine writer) without being pretentious about wine. I’m not above buying the occasional cab at Trader Joe’s (something many in my world curiously frown upon). I seldom spend more than 20 bucks on a bottle, and sometimes, I even drink it from my collection of mugs from various Broadway shows. Of course, I both appreciate and adore the showstopper bottles that are nothing short of magnificent artworks, but those are not the only wines I love – not by any stretch of the imagination. Now, having said that I do have to draw the line somewhere. Today, I found that line.

In a move that absolutely no one asked for, TikToker goldenhivemead has gifted the world with a new wine varietal made from Mountain Dew. Yes, apparently, Mountain Dew wine is possible, and now it exists. Because, of course, it does.

Recommended Videos

Mountain Dew wine…really?

@goldenhivemead

Here’s the full process #mtndew #mountaindew #wine #mead

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Related

In his popular TikTok, goldenhivemead walks us through his winemaking(?) process, starting with a humble mead kit, honey, baking soda, and, of course, everyone’s favorite toxic sludge – Mountain Dew. He combines these ingredients in a large jar and leaves them to ferment for a few weeks, speeding up the process by adding a clarifier. After a month, the product he is left with is a terrifyingly foul green “wine” with an alcohol content of 13.9%. Our master som then bottles his product, but not before pouring himself a proper glass, swishing, tasting, and delivering his notes: “To my surprise, this didn’t taste like battery acid but more like a smooth, citrus mead with maybe a slight chemical aftertaste. Honestly, I expected worse.”

With such a rave review, it’s hard not to run out and invest in this groundbreaking new varietal.

Cynicism aside, the TikTok account is certainly fun, even educational. GoldenHiveMead is far from just a bro with a stupidly entertaining idea. In other videos on the account, he goes into depth about the fermentation process, and many interesting tutorials on ingredients and mead-making in general. Videos including the pitfalls of bottling too early, adding flavoring agents to mead, and how to use a hydrometer are just a few of the educational clips we enjoyed.

And yes, for the morbidly curious, there are several other colorful examples of this TikToker’s experiments on his page. Beverages like Shamrock Shake mead, as well as Dr. Pepper wine and even Peeps wine, will surely keep you entertained, albeit probably somewhat nauseous.

As for the ever-tempting Mountain Dew wine, goldenhivemead says, “I consider this a massive win, and this is just one of many crazy ideas I want to try, so let me know what I should make next.”

Lord, help us all.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
These unique summer cocktails each offer a refreshing twist you’ll love
Need a great cocktail for the core of summer? Here are some ideal options
Summer cocktails

Summer stands for fun, from vacations to meandering Vespa rides. If you want to keep the carefree and celebratory spirit alive all season long, may we suggest some quality cocktails?

The merits of summer cocktails are many. First, they cool you off during the hottest portion of the year. Secondly, they tend to incorporate seasonal ingredients that taste their best right that instant. Lastly, they're just fun to make, whether you're hosting a backyard party or just looking to tip a cap to happy hour on your lonesome.

Read more
Here’s our perfect Pisco Sour recipe
Homemade pisco sour cocktail with lime and bitters

Claimed as a national drink by both Peru and Chile, the pisco sour has captivated cocktail lovers for over a century. Tart and sweet, with herbaceous and earthy notes and a rich, smooth finish, this South American gem suits any occasion. The success of this foamy, vibrantly hued beverage owes everything to pisco, its bold, complicated base spirit. Like brandy, pisco is a high-proof spirit made by distilling fermented grape juice, and it comes in a dizzying array of varieties.
Pisco sour recipe

Ingredients:

Read more
The best spritz cocktail recipes to drink this spring
Spring is the perfect time to mix it up with spritz cocktails. Let us show you how to make some tasty ones
Grapefruit sprtiz cocktail

The spritz is liquid springtime, using the power of sparkling wine and the floral nature of this time of year. The classic involves prosecco and Aperol, but that's merely one of countless permutations to make and enjoy this iconic sipper. Think of it as a fizzy cooler, a drinkable bouquet cut to your liking based on your favorite accents, aromatics, and mixers.

While we advise you to go with the Italian classic and use the famous bitter apéritif at least some of the time, we also want you to be curious and inventive. Like the Old Fashioned or a classic Negroni, the spritz is so much more than one thing, and it's very much worth plunging into and fully exploring. And there's no better time to do so than the thawing, rejuvenating, increasingly thirsty days of spring.

Read more