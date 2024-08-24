You really just need a big pan and a hot stove.

Stir-fried vegetables are one of the healthiest, most delicious things one can prepare. We love them for their only-just-cooked crispiness, their gorgeous variety of colors, and their ability to improve just about any dish we serve alongside them. But as much as we love stir-fried vegetables (or stir-fried anything, really), it’s easy to become deterred in the absence of specialty cooking equipment. You may think that a wok, for example, is a required tool in cooking this popular dish. And sure, while a wok is a nice thing to have, it’s certainly not a necessity when it comes to cooking stir-fry.

How to stir fry vegetables without a wok

Mise en place is key

Mise en place is the French term for having everything in place before the actual cooking process begins. While this is an important step when cooking anything, it’s especially important in a stir-fry. A lot of preparation goes into this dish in the form of chopping vegetables, and having everything chopped, measured, sorted, and ready to go is crucial. Because vegetables are often cooked together in a stir-fry, regardless of their texture, be sure to chop your ingredients into roughly the same shape and size as they will cook more consistently.

Consider your pan

Of course, a wok is a great kitchen tool to have, but it’s not an essential item for cooking delicious stir-fry. If you don’t have a wok, use a pan that has a large surface area and slightly curved edges, making it easier to toss the vegetables.

While non-stick pans are great for preventing ingredients from sticking, we would advise against these in this case as they aren’t built for the high heat a stir-fry requires. Cast iron or carbon steel are better options here.

Get it hot, hot hot Stir-fry vegetables should be cooked quickly, over very high heat. Start with an oil with a high smoke point to avoid burning and allow it to get good and hot before adding your vegetables. This will help your ingredients to cook evenly and quickly.

Work in batches

Overcrowding a pan is always a bad idea as it can lead to the steaming of an ingredient rather than proper searing. Adding too many ingredients can also drop the heat in the pan significantly, which is the last thing you want in a stir fry.

If you’re making an especially large batch of vegetables or only have a small pan on hand, it’s best to cook your vegetables in smaller batches instead of crowding them all together.

Consider your seasoning

Traditional stir-fry seasonings include garlic, ginger, soy sauce, sesame, and chili flakes. Feel free to stick with the classics or add something deliciously surprising, like a great steak seasoning. Consider what you’ll be pairing your vegetables with, and get your inspiration from there!

Keep it moving

We’ve all watched in awe as skilled chefs toss and shake sizzling ingredients in hot pans. It’s an impressive spectacle, to be sure, and one that takes a bit of skill. If you’re quick and practiced in the kitchen, feel free to put on a show. If you’d rather keep things a little bit more on the safe side, though, simply use a wooden spoon or spatula to stir your ingredients. Stir-fried vegetables should always be moving in the pan to ensure that classic “just cooked” texture and taken off the heat before they become too soft.

Stir-fried vegetables recipe

We love this recipe not only for its delicious flavor but also for its beautiful, vibrant color. Feel free to add or subtract any of your favorite (or not-so-favorite) ingredients to the pan for a personalized touch to your dish. Serve over rice, noodles, or simply enjoy them with nothing but a pair of chopsticks.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable or sesame oil

1 red bell pepper, julienned

1 yellow bell pepper, julienned

1 cup snap peas

1 cup carrots, sliced

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup mung bean sprouts

2 cups broccoli, cut into florets

1 cup corn

4-5 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup soy sauce

2-3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Sliced green onions (garnish)

Sesame seeds (garnish)

Method

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, garlic, brown sugar, vegetable broth, and cornstarch. Set aside. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. To the pan, add bell peppers, snap peas, carrots, mushrooms, sprouts, broccoli, and corn. Cook 2-3 minutes until veggies are almost tender, stirring constantly. Pour the soy sauce mixture over the vegetables and continue to cook until the sauce has thickened. Garnish with chopped green onions and sesame seeds.

Stir fry tips and tricks