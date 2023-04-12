 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

These are the hottest hot sauces in the world — are you brave enough to try them?

We're not going anywhere near this stuff. Are you?

Lindsay Parrill
By
Hot sauce pepers

There’s a special kind of person who loves hot sauce to an unhealthy degree. Most of us know one or two of these people. They are the ones who order the hottest of the hot chicken wings, boasting that nothing will bring them down. They are the proud wearers of T-shirts that say things like, “No heat, no eat.” They are the loud, the proud, and the fearless when it comes to all things hellish and fiery. They’re also the ones turning what should be a pleasurable eating experience into a potential trip to the ER. But hey, to each their own.

If you’ve ever wondered what makes hot sauce hot, the answer lies in the peppers used. Peppers’ heat is ranked on what is called the Scoville Scale, a scale that ranks peppers according to their pungency and capsaicin levels.

Related Videos

A bell pepper, for example, registers 0 Scoville heat units (SHUs), because it contains no capsaicin, the ingredient responsible for the heat, pain, terror, euphoria, and everything else involved in eating spicy foods. A jalapeno? A paltry 5,000 SHUs. A Carolina Reaper, one of the hottest peppers on the planet, clocks in at 1.5 million SHUs. And pepper spray — the stuff used to stop criminals — is around 5.3 million SHUs.

Related

For these lovers of heat, eating is less an enjoyable way to deliciously nourish our bodies and more of a hard-core death metal sport. And those who participate would likely agree wholeheartedly, as it seems to be a spritely, fiery group of enthusiasts when it comes to the world of hot sauce fandom. For these enthusiasts, and for the less brazen (sane) supporters looking for a spicy gift or two, these hot sauces are the hottest of them all.

According to Scovillescale.org, Blair’s Death Sauce and Snacks makes the hottest hot sauce in the world that you can actually purchase and use in your own kitchen. You know, if you’re looking to really scare off your mother-in-law or something. Blair’s three hottest condiments all top out at an unholy 16 million SHUs and include:

Chilli World

Blair’s 16 Million Reserve (pure capsaicin crystals)

Only 999 of the 16 Million Reserve bottles were produced, so getting your hands on a bottle is a fiery feat in and of itself. These capsaicin crystals were awarded the World’s Hottest Product by the Guinness Book of World Records and will set you back about $600.

Blair's 6. A.M.
Peppers of Key West

Blair’s 6 A.M. Reserve (pure capsaicin crystals)

Peppers of Key West calls this product a “masterpiece,” ranging in SHUs from a “mere” 10.3 million to 16 million and absolutely blowing the socks of any brave soul who dares to try it. You can buy this one from Peppers of Key West for a mere $700.

Blair’s Halloween Reserve 2009
Peppers of Key West

Blair’s Halloween Reserve 2009 (extract)

This particular varietal comes in a special pumpkin bottle made from handblown glass and filled with jolokia ghost chili. This special reserve is an absolute steal at just $2,000 from Peppers of Key West.

If you do decide you’re crazy enough to actually buy one of these, just make sure to take a video. And have plenty of milk nearby. And a hospital.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video: Let the great Jacques Pepin teach you how to properly truss a chicken
The famous French chef shares his easy technique for trussing a chicken
how to truss a chicken 16619015518 fa5e11b4b1 o

If you're like most people, you grew up watching the great Jacques Pepin on PBS, blowing us all away with his incredible culinary skills and captivating French charm. Not only was Pepin one of the original celebrity chefs long before The Food Network was even a thought, but his welcoming persona and warmth also make him the darling French grandfather we never had.

Pepin makes even the most complex recipes seem easy, and that's probably because his focus has always been exquisitely delicious, beautifully simple food that anyone can make. There's nothing pretentious about his skill, he's too confident for that nonsense.

Read more
The hottest contraband from Mexico right now may surprise you
Cracking the case: Why eggs are the new darling of the black market
White eggs in an egg carton.

In a frustrating, yet somehow wholesome turn of events, eggs have been added as the newest addition to the long list of illicit items being smuggled over the Mexican/U.S. border.
Between November 1 and January 17, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents reported over 2,000 instances of attempted egg smuggling over the border, according to the New York Times. In the same 11-week period the year before, only 460 similar instances were reported.
The surge in this unusual crime is undoubtedly due to the increasing cost of eggs in the states. The guilty party? The avian flu, still wreaking fresh havoc on all birdkind as the days tick by without any real solution. From turkey shortages this past Thanksgiving to what's now apparently turning into eggs being sold shadily in little plastic baggies, the effects of this gnarly virus are extraordinary.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, avian influenza has affected more than 58 million birds in both commercial and backyard flocks. By the end of last year, the illness had killed more than 43 million egg-laying hens. Due to the egg shortage this continues to create, obviously, their cost has skyrocketed.
In Mexico, however, the price of a kilogram of eggs - which equates to more than a dozen jumbo eggs in American terms - is currently running between 31 and 50 pesos, or $1.59 to $2.79 in U.S. dollars. Compare that to our average of $7.37 per dozen in California, and a new career in the underground egg game starts to look interesting.
While it has been illegal to bring eggs and uncooked poultry into the U.S. from Mexico since 2012, most instances until now were simply cases of ignorance and a few discarded eggs as a consequence. Now, though, the powers that be are cracking down.
On January 17, San Diego Director of Field Operations, Sidney Aki, tweeted, "The San Diego Field Office has recently noticed an increase in the number of eggs intercepted at our ports of entry. As a reminder, uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S. Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000." For ten thousand bucks, you can buy at least a couple of weeks' worth of eggs, so maybe it's best not to risk it.
Either way, no matter how you get your eggs home this week, we recommend storing them in the refrigerator...removed of all duct tape and white, powdery residue.

Read more
Pinsa, pizza’s Roman cousin, is about to take over: Everything you need to know
In need of a new pizza style? Well, pinsa is here — the Italian version that tends to be lighter, crispier, and so delicious
Some pinsa from Montesacro.

Pizza is an artform with a countless variety of artists and styles. So far, we've eaten our weight in everything from Columbus-style pizza to its tasty toast sibling. Turns out, we're still making new discoveries — or at least unearthing old and forgotten styles and making them famous again.

What's on the pizza plate right at this moment? Pinsa, the Roman version based on some age-old techniques but that's only just recently gaining popularity. Pinsa pizza is enjoying a moment, certainly, but what exactly is it?

Read more